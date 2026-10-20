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English NewsNews‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation, Announcement Expected Soon

‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation, Announcement Expected Soon

Marco Rubio said the India-US trade deal is “very, very close”, with few issues left. He also called India a “refining superpower” that could help process Venezuelan heavy crude.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Rubio stated India-US trade deal nears finalisation.
  • Rubio expressed optimism for soon announcing and signing agreement.
  • India's capacity to process Venezuelan oil faces sanction hurdles.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the India-US trade agreement is close to finalisation, with only a few issues left to resolve. Speaking during his visit to India, Rubio expressed optimism that the deal would be concluded soon, followed by its signing.

“As far as the trade agreement is concerned, the State Department doesn't negotiate trade agreements, but we are very much involved in what's happening. My counterpart, the National Security Advisor, and I care a lot about it,” Rubio said.

He described the two sides as being “about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement”, adding that only a small number of items remained to be wrapped up.

Also Read: ‘India Is A Refining Superpower’: Marco Rubio’s Big Statement After Meeting Jaishankar On Trade Deal

‘Hoping To Have Good News Soon’

Rubio said the remaining issues could be resolved shortly and expressed hope that the two countries would soon have an announcement to make.

“We're hoping, which it should, and hopefully have some good news to announce soon and sign it thereafter,” he said.

The US Secretary of State added that Washington was “very optimistic” that an agreement would be in place soon.

‘India Is A Refining Superpower’: Rubio

Rubio has described India as a “refining superpower”, saying its capacity to process heavy crude oil could help as more Venezuelan oil enters the global market.

Speaking to the media at the Taj Memorial in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Rubio said India had the capability to refine heavy crude and had done so in the past. He also noted that India already holds oil concessions in Venezuela, which could enable it to increase production.

“These are all positive things,” Rubio said, adding that Venezuelan oil could help ease global supply shortages over time and provide some relief in the short term.

Also Read: ‘Like A Dream Come True’: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's 55-Minute Final Flight In Kiran Aircraft

However, he cautioned that Venezuela alone might not be able to compensate for all the shortfalls arising from global circumstances. Rubio said the US had discussed the issue with India previously and that New Delhi appeared willing to help.

“There may be some hurdles because of sanctions and other reasons that we will have to work through,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the India-US trade agreement?

The India-US trade agreement is very close to finalization, with only a few issues left. Secretary Rubio is optimistic it will be concluded and signed soon, hoping for good news shortly.

What is the US State Department's involvement in the trade agreement?

While the State Department doesn't directly negotiate trade agreements, it is very much involved in the process. Secretary Rubio and the National Security Advisor are deeply invested in its progress.

Why did Secretary Rubio call India a 'refining superpower'?

Rubio called India a 'refining superpower' due to its capacity to process heavy crude oil. This capability could assist in integrating Venezuelan oil into the global market and help ease global supply shortages.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marco Rubio India US Trade Deal JAISHANKAR
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