‘Saurav, Ashu Are Better Leaders Than Me’: Abhijeet Dipke’s Message To ‘Cockroaches’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their strong bond makes the party undivided and resilient.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has praised party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, calling them better leaders and people than himself. Dipke said he had no hesitation in acknowledging that the two were capable of making better decisions. Emphasising the unity within the party, he described the three as family, saying they discuss issues together and accept the strongest opinion.

Message to all cockroaches https://t.co/9e5yI9Nst0 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 20, 2026

‘I’m Proud Of Them’

Dipke said he had no shame in admitting when someone was better than him, stressing that Das and Ranka were not only better leaders but also better human beings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

He said he was proud of how intelligent and smart the two were, adding that the party operated like a family. According to Dipke, members discuss issues collectively and accept whichever view is best, regardless of who puts it forward.

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‘No One Can Divide Us’

Reiterating the strength of their relationship, Dipke said Das and Ranka were like brothers to him. He added that he would stand by them just as they would stand by him.

Dipke said their bond and shared commitment made the party difficult to divide, declaring that no one could break them apart.

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