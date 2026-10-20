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English NewsNews‘Saurav, Ashu Are Better Leaders Than Me’: Abhijeet Dipke’s Message To ‘Cockroaches’

‘Saurav, Ashu Are Better Leaders Than Me’: Abhijeet Dipke’s Message To ‘Cockroaches’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka better leaders than himself, praises their bond and says no one can break their unity.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Their strong bond makes the party undivided and resilient.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has praised party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, calling them better leaders and people than himself. Dipke said he had no hesitation in acknowledging that the two were capable of making better decisions. Emphasising the unity within the party, he described the three as family, saying they discuss issues together and accept the strongest opinion. 

‘I’m Proud Of Them’

Dipke said he had no shame in admitting when someone was better than him, stressing that Das and Ranka were not only better leaders but also better human beings.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

He said he was proud of how intelligent and smart the two were, adding that the party operated like a family. According to Dipke, members discuss issues collectively and accept whichever view is best, regardless of who puts it forward.

Also Read: Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi HC Against Extension Of Judicial Custody

‘No One Can Divide Us’

Reiterating the strength of their relationship, Dipke said Das and Ranka were like brothers to him. He added that he would stand by them just as they would stand by him.

Dipke said their bond and shared commitment made the party difficult to divide, declaring that no one could break them apart.

Also Read: Coimbatore Blasts: BJP Slams Vijay Govt For Granting 60-Day Parole To 5 Convicts, Says '58 Victims Must Not Be Forgotten’

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest Ashutosh Ranka
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