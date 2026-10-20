India Thrash Zimbabwe By 92 Runs To Complete 3-0 Women’s T20I Series Sweep

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India posted 216/7, batting first against Zimbabwe in the T20I.

Shafali Verma (69) and Harmanpreet (91*) were top scorers.

Zimbabwe struggled to 124/7, Sharne Mayers scored 60 runs.

IND vs ZIM Women's T20I: Smriti Mandhana’s India wrapped up a clean sweep against Zimbabwe with a dominant 92-run victory in the third T20I on Tuesday. A blistering batting performance, led by Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur, helped India post 216/7 before their bowlers restricted the visitors to 124/7 in 20 overs. Mandhana chose to bat first and gave Anushka Sharma an opportunity to open alongside Shafali.

Shafali Sets The Tone Before Harmanpreet Takes Charge

Anushka contributed 28 off 20 balls, combining with Shafali for a 54-run opening partnership from just 32 deliveries.

Shafali continued her fine run, scoring 69 from 37 balls for her second successive half-century.

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Her aggressive strokeplay included five sixes, with deep mid-wicket a favoured target. She also used the sweep effectively against the spinners.

Harmanpreet then delivered one of the innings’ standout performances.

The former captain smashed an unbeaten 91 off 41 balls, including five sixes, rediscovering her attacking touch after a difficult Asia Cup campaign and limited batting opportunities during India’s Asian Games triumph in Japan.

India finished with a late flourish, collecting 62 runs in the final five overs despite losing four wickets.

Zimbabwe Fall Well Short In The Chase

Chasing 217, Zimbabwe struggled to match India’s scoring rate.

Although they retained wickets for much of the innings, their progress remained slow, and they crossed the 100-run mark only in the 17th over.

Sharne Mayers offered the strongest resistance with 60 off 49 balls, but the lack of support and the mounting required run rate left Zimbabwe with too much to do.

Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy and Niki Prasad all featured among India’s wicket-takers as the hosts maintained control.

Zimbabwe eventually ended on 124/7, falling 92 runs short. The result sealed a 3-0 series victory for Mandhana’s side, with India finishing the contest on the back of an emphatic all-round display.