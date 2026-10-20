‘US And India Can Help Shape The 21st Century’: Marco Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Secretary Rubio stated US-India can shape the 21st century.

Nations' core interests align, enabling powerful global cooperation.

Partnership leverages shared talent for beneficial AI development.

Rubio stressed free trade, open seas, secure Indo-Pacific.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States and India have an opportunity to shape the 21st century together, citing their alignment on key national interests and shared values.

Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, Rubio said decisions being made today on geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce would influence future generations and shape the world in ways that may not yet be fully understood.

“We are here to celebrate what we can achieve together over the next 250 years,” Rubio said, adding that US officials in India were working in partnership with a powerful, influential and advanced country to help shape the course of the 21st century.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: At the Freedom 250 reception, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "We are here to celebrate what we can achieve together over the next 250 years. We are making decisions now in geopolitics, economics, trade, and commerce that will impact people who have not even been born and will define the world in ways we cannot even fully comprehend or appreciate. What I'm excited about, and what I challenge our team at the Department of State to be excited about, as well as our team at the consulate here in Mumbai, is the fact that today you are assigned to and working in a place where the United States, in partnership with another powerful, influential, and advanced country, is helping to write the story of the 21st century in a way that upholds the values we share in common. These values are rooted in the dignity of the individual, democratic principles, the rule of law, and the belief that our job, for those who serve in public office, is to leave the next generation better off than ourselves..." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Rubio said the two countries might not agree on every issue, but their alignment on matters central to their national interests was “extraordinary”, particularly given their size and global influence.

“No two nations on Earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue, and there will be times and points of disagreement,” he said. “But on the core issues that matter, the core issues that define the national interests of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary.”

He said that when countries of such scale could work together on issues that would define the century, they had an opportunity to shape its history.

‘India-US Relationship Is Defining The 21st Century’

Rubio said the relationship between the United States and India was helping define what the 21st century could look like, describing the partnership as a positive force.

He also highlighted the countries’ shared talent across fields, from engineering to creative thinking and innovation. Referring to artificial intelligence, Rubio said both nations wanted a world in which superintelligence was used for humanity’s benefit while its potential harms were mitigated.

Rubio Stresses Free Trade And A Secure Indo-Pacific

Rubio also underlined the importance of free and uninterrupted trade, saying that products and innovations must be able to reach markets beyond their countries of origin.

He said this required the “free and unfettered ability to trade”, along with open sea lanes and, particularly for India and the United States, a “free and secure Indo-Pacific”.

Rubio added that the shared values underpinning the relationship included individual dignity, democratic principles and the rule of law. He said public officials should work to leave the next generation better off than their own.