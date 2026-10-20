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English NewsNewsIndia‘US And India Can Help Shape The 21st Century’: Marco Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception

‘US And India Can Help Shape The 21st Century’: Marco Rubio At Freedom 250 Reception

Marco Rubio said India and the US are exceptionally aligned on key interests, offering an opportunity to shape the 21st century through shared values, innovation, free trade and a secure Indo-Pacific.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Rubio stated US-India can shape the 21st century.
  • Nations' core interests align, enabling powerful global cooperation.
  • Partnership leverages shared talent for beneficial AI development.
  • Rubio stressed free trade, open seas, secure Indo-Pacific.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States and India have an opportunity to shape the 21st century together, citing their alignment on key national interests and shared values.

Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, Rubio said decisions being made today on geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce would influence future generations and shape the world in ways that may not yet be fully understood.

“We are here to celebrate what we can achieve together over the next 250 years,” Rubio said, adding that US officials in India were working in partnership with a powerful, influential and advanced country to help shape the course of the 21st century.

Rubio said the two countries might not agree on every issue, but their alignment on matters central to their national interests was “extraordinary”, particularly given their size and global influence.

“No two nations on Earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue, and there will be times and points of disagreement,” he said. “But on the core issues that matter, the core issues that define the national interests of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary.”

He said that when countries of such scale could work together on issues that would define the century, they had an opportunity to shape its history.

‘India-US Relationship Is Defining The 21st Century’

Rubio said the relationship between the United States and India was helping define what the 21st century could look like, describing the partnership as a positive force.

He also highlighted the countries’ shared talent across fields, from engineering to creative thinking and innovation. Referring to artificial intelligence, Rubio said both nations wanted a world in which superintelligence was used for humanity’s benefit while its potential harms were mitigated.

Rubio Stresses Free Trade And A Secure Indo-Pacific

Rubio also underlined the importance of free and uninterrupted trade, saying that products and innovations must be able to reach markets beyond their countries of origin.

He said this required the “free and unfettered ability to trade”, along with open sea lanes and, particularly for India and the United States, a “free and secure Indo-Pacific”.

Rubio added that the shared values underpinning the relationship included individual dignity, democratic principles and the rule of law. He said public officials should work to leave the next generation better off than their own.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary goal Secretary Rubio outlined for the US and India?

Secretary Rubio stated that the United States and India have an opportunity to shape the 21st century together. He cited their alignment on key national interests and shared values as the basis for this partnership.

What key areas did Secretary Rubio highlight as important for the US-India relationship?

Rubio underlined the importance of free and uninterrupted trade, open sea lanes, and a free and secure Indo-Pacific. He also mentioned shared values such as individual dignity, democratic principles, and the rule of law.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News US India ABP Live Marco Rubio US India Trade Deal JAISHANKAR
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