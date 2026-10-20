PM On Dussehra: ‘India’s Heritage Was Looted For Centuries, We Are Bringing It Back’
PM Modi attends Dussehra celebrations in East Delhi, invokes Lord Ram and says India is bringing back its heritage taken abroad for centuries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Dussehra address, said India’s heritage was looted and taken abroad for centuries, but the country is now bringing its cultural treasures back.
PM is attending Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension in East Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: At the #Dussehra celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "On Vijayadashami, I offer my salutations at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. I extend my heartfelt wishes for Vijayadashami to all my countrymen. Today, every corner of India is imbued with the spirit of Lord Ram—in every village and every city. The entire nation is immersed in the spirit of the Ramlila. Across the country, Ramlilas are being staged—a tradition that keeps the ideals of Lord Shri Ram alive. It is a proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and a testament to the belief in the triumph of eternal truth over falsehood..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026