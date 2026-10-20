India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPM On Dussehra: ‘India’s Heritage Was Looted For Centuries, We Are Bringing It Back’

PM On Dussehra: ‘India’s Heritage Was Looted For Centuries, We Are Bringing It Back’

PM Modi attends Dussehra celebrations in East Delhi, invokes Lord Ram and says India is bringing back its heritage taken abroad for centuries.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 06:52 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Dussehra address, said India’s heritage was looted and taken abroad for centuries, but the country is now bringing its cultural treasures back.

PM is attending Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension in East Delhi.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Oct 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Dussehra 2026 PM On Dussehra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation, Announcement Expected Soon
‘Very, Very Close’: Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Near Finalisation
India
‘Like A Dream Come True’: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's 55-Minute Final Flight In Kiran Aircraft
‘Like A Dream Come True’: Air Chief Marshal's 55-Min Final Flight In Kiran Aircraft
India
‘India Is A Refining Superpower’: Marco Rubio’s Big Statement After Meeting Jaishankar On Trade Deal
‘India Is A Refining Superpower’: Rubio’s Statement After Meeting S Jaishankar
India
Ladakh’s First Medical College Set To Open In 2027-28, Centre Allows Recruitment Before Infra Completion
Ladakh’s First Medical College In Leh Set To Open For Classes In 2027-28
Advertisement

Videos

European Unrest: France and Albania Witness Violent Protests as Political Tensions Escalate
CBI Recommendation: Bhagwant Mann Government Agrees to Recommend CBI Probe Into Jhota Murder
Election Battle: Akhilesh Yadav Launches Samajwadi Party’s Campaign Preparations for UP 2027
CBI Probe: Punjab Government Recommends CBI Investigation Into Activist Parvinder Singh Chhota’s Murder
Albania Violence: Government Institutions Become Targets Amid Escalating Street Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget