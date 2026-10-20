Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on Tuesday briefed on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by Taj Mahal Palace Hotel's security head Sunil Kudyadi during a wreath-laying ceremony at the hotel.

Rubio laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the iconic hotel to honour the 166 victims, including six Americans, killed in the coordinated terrorist attacks of November 26, 2008.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Rubio that Kudyadi was present at the hotel when the deadly terrorist attack took place.

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in South Mumbai was one of the primary sites of the 26/11 attacks. The other locations included Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Oberoi Trident, Cama Hospital and Nariman House.

"We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," Rubio said.

Rubio landed in Mumbai this afternoon at the start of a three-day India visit. He is scheduled to fly to Jamnagar in Gujarat Wednesday morning on the second leg of his India visit.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)