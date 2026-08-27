ABP EXCLUSIVE: Dev Chaudhary DPL 2026 Selection Row, DDCA Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DDCA clarified Dev Chaudhary selected under team's on-demand provision.

DDCA confirms no recommendation made to New Delhi Tigers.

DDCA Apex Council will review on-demand player rule.

The controversy surrounding Dev Chaudhary’s selection for the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 has taken a fresh turn after DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma spoke exclusively to ABP News about the process that led to the New Delhi Tigers batter’s inclusion in their squad.

Videos of Chaudhary’s batting and fielding have gone viral on social media, with questions being raised over his selection and his record in Delhi’s league cricket. The batter has featured in two matches for the New Delhi Tigers so far, scoring a duck off two balls in one game and 16 off 24 balls in another.

Amid the scrutiny, questions have focused on how Chaudhary was picked, whether he was part of the DPL auction and whether the DDCA had recommended him to the franchise.

DDCA Explains How Dev Chaudhary Was Selected

Speaking exclusively to ABP News, Sharma explained that DPL franchises have the option of selecting three players on demand in addition to the players acquired through the prescribed auction process.

“Well, the Delhi Premier League has a set player selection process. Franchises select players through auctions. According to the rules, 22 of a team's 25-player squad are drawn from auctions or registered players, while three players can be selected on-demand by franchises.”

Sharma said the New Delhi Tigers used this provision to select Chaudhary.

“This is exactly what happened with Dev Chaudhari. The New Delhi Tigers selected him as an on-demand player. Under the rules, the franchise can select three players who have played league cricket in Delhi. Dev Chaudhari was included in the team under this provision.”

Was Dev Chaudhary Recommended By DDCA?

Sharma also clarified that Chaudhary was not recommended to the franchise by the DDCA.

He explained that players entering the DPL auction are divided into different categories. Category A consists of players who have featured in the IPL, Category B includes Ranji Trophy players, Category C covers Under-19 players who have represented Delhi, while Category D consists of players from Delhi's league cricket.

Players are assigned different base prices depending on their category, with marquee and IPL players commanding the highest base prices.

Sharma said franchises select players according to their requirements and can also acquire available players at the prescribed base price if their squads remain incomplete after the auction.

“Dev Chaudhary was selected on demand by the New Delhi Tigers on their own initiative. There was no recommendation from the DDCA.”

DDCA May Review On-Demand Player Rule

Sharma said the DDCA and DPL franchises discuss the rules before every season, while some regulations can also change depending on requirements.

“Absolutely. Before a new DPL season begins, a meeting is held between the DDCA and all the franchises. The league's rules and various other matters are discussed.”

He added that franchises were clearly informed this season about the 22-player selection process and the provision allowing three additional on-demand selections.

“This season, franchises were clearly told that 22 players could be acquired through a prescribed process, and three could be selected on-demand.”

The controversy could now lead to a review of the rule.

“Now, the DDCA Apex Council will consider this entire matter. Under current rules, franchises are given the right to select three players on demand. However, if this system raises questions, it can certainly be reviewed. A new rule or regulation could be introduced next season to prevent such situations and establish clearer criteria for player selection.”

What Happens Next?

Sharma confirmed that the matter will now be considered by the DDCA Apex Council, which could examine whether the existing provisions need to be changed for future editions of the DPL.

“This issue will now go before the Apex Council. The council will consider it and, if necessary, may implement new rules for the next DPL season. The DDCA may now review the rules for franchise selection.”

For now, the DDCA's position is clear: Chaudhary was selected by the New Delhi Tigers under the existing provision allowing franchises to pick three players on demand, and the DDCA did not recommend his selection.

However, the scrutiny surrounding the provision means the DPL could introduce clearer eligibility criteria or additional regulations for on-demand selections in the next season.