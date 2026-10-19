WATCH: Sri Lanka Spinner's Bizarre Bowling Action Leaves Pakistan Fans Confused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lankan spinner Sachindu Colombage’s distinctive bowling action drew attention.

He played against Pakistan in the tri-series match on October 18.

Colombage recently debuted, taking three wickets against England.

His unique style increases his visibility early in international career.

Sri Lanka spinner Sachindu Colombage caught the attention of cricket fans with his noticeably different bowling action during the ODI tri-series match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 18. The leg-spinner's distinctive movements while delivering the ball stood out during the contest, prompting interest in his bowling style.

Colombage featured in Sri Lanka's opening match of the tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the contest by 37 runs after setting a target of 307, with Sri Lanka bowled out for 268.

WATCH: Sachindu Colombage's Distinctive Bowling Action

Colombage's bowling action is noticeable for the way he positions himself during his approach and delivery. His movements are different from those commonly seen among international bowlers, making his action stand out in footage from the match.

WATCH VIDEO

Yeh Kya Cheez Hai Ab #PAKvSL https://t.co/2u0wQq4nA3 — ARSALAN (@kkrianforever) October 18, 2026

The Sri Lankan is a right-arm leg-spinner who uses spin rather than pace as his primary weapon. His action has drawn attention online, although a distinctive style alone does not indicate a problem with its legality.

Colombage bowled 10 overs against Pakistan, conceding 61 runs without taking a wicket. He also contributed one run with the bat as Sri Lanka fell short of the target.

Sachindu Colombage's Recent ODI Breakthrough

The Pakistan fixture came after Colombage made his ODI debut against England at Chester-le-Street on September 22, 2026. He took three wickets for 44 runs in 10 overs in that match, dismissing Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jamie Overton.

The performances against England marked the beginning of his ODI career at international level. The Pakistan match provided another opportunity for the spinner to feature as Sri Lanka continued their campaign in the tri-series, which also includes England.

While Colombage's figures against Pakistan were modest, his unusual bowling action became a talking point. The attention surrounding the footage has brought further visibility to the Sri Lankan spinner as he continues his early international career.