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English NewsNewsWorldAustralian MP Helen Haines Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Suspected Deliberate Attack

Australian MP Helen Haines Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Suspected Deliberate Attack

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines was critically injured after being hit by a car outside her office in Victoria in an apparent deliberate attack, PM said.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 03:52 PM (IST)

A 65-year-old Australian lawmaker Helen Haines was critically injured after being struck by a Toyota LandCruiser outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, Victoria, on Monday afternoon. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident appeared to be deliberate, as the driver was arrested and a national counter-terrorism team launched an investigation.

Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the incident did not appear to be an accident, although the motive remained unknown. The investigation involves police and intelligence agencies.

Rising Threats

Haines, who was first elected to Parliament in 2019, was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of Australian lawmakers. Politicians in the country have traditionally enjoyed easy access to the public and have often carried out their duties without security officers.

However, public incitement against officials is growing. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said in 2025 that threats against parliamentarians had doubled over the previous three years.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Monday that police recorded more than 1,000 threats against politicians during the 2025-26 financial year.

Also Read: France Protests: City Halls Set Ablaze, Shops Looted As Macron Condemns ‘Unbridled Violence’ | Videos

UK MPs Targeted

In Britain, the murders of politicians have prompted increased security measures.

Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a far-right extremist in 2016. Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group.

In July, former politician and reality television contestant Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home after an alleged hammer attack. A man has been charged with murder and terrorism-related offences.

Also Read: 'Zelensky Doesn't Want To End War': Trump Defends Russia Sanctions Waiver

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Australia Helen Haines Australian MP Helen Haines
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