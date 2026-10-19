First In 77 Years! Who Is Chinmay Sutar, The Batter Who Scored 400 In Ranji Trophy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinmay Sutar scored 400 runs for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy.

He became Ranji Trophy's second-ever 400-run scorer.

Sutar's 400 among ten all-time first-class scores.

His innings helped Mizoram declare at 581/9.

Ranji Trophy 2026: Chinmay Sutar produced a landmark innings in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, becoming only the second batter in the tournament’s history to score 400 runs in a single innings. The Mumbai-born left-hander reached the milestone for Mizoram against Nagaland in their Plate match in Dimapur, joining an exclusive list headed by BB Nimbalkar, whose unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra in 1948 remains the highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history.

Sutar’s extraordinary knock helped Mizoram declare their first innings at 581/9 on Day 2 after being asked to bat first. He scored 400 runs, hitting 46 fours and seven sixes, to turn the contest into a memorable occasion in Indian domestic cricket.

Chinmay Sutar Joins BB Nimbalkar In Ranji Trophy History

For 77 years, Nimbalkar’s unbeaten 443 had stood as the benchmark for individual batting performances in the Ranji Trophy. Sutar has now become the second player to cross the 400-run mark in the competition, recording the second-highest individual score in its history.

The landmark innings also places Sutar ahead of several prominent names on the Ranji Trophy’s all-time individual scoring list. Former India opener Prithvi Shaw occupies third place with 379 runs for Mumbai against Assam in the 2022-23 season. Sanjay Manjrekar follows with 366 for Mumbai against Hyderabad in 1990-91, while MV Sridhar scored 344 for Hyderabad against Andhra Pradesh in 1993-94.

Sutar’s 400 is also a rare achievement in the wider history of first-class cricket. He became only the 10th batter to score at least 400 in a first-class innings, joining a distinguished group that includes Brian Lara and Don Bradman. Lara holds the highest individual score in first-class cricket, with an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham.

Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mumbai-Born Batter Behind Mizoram’s Historic Knock

Born on May 3, 1997, Sutar is a left-handed batter who has represented both Mumbai and Mizoram in Indian domestic cricket. Before his record-breaking performance, he had already featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and represented India at the Under-23 level.

Sutar made his List A debut for Mumbai against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in January 2025. His first appearance in the format ended with a run-out for two, but he continued his domestic career and later made his first-class debut for Mizoram during the 2025-26 season.

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His first-class introduction showed glimpses of his batting ability. After scoring 35 in the first innings against Manipur, Sutar responded with 99 in the second innings. He has now followed that start with a quadruple century that places him among the most notable individual performers in Ranji Trophy history.

His journey from Mumbai cricket to representing Mizoram reflects the opportunities available across India’s domestic structure, where players can pursue regular cricket and build their careers with different state associations.

Jehu Anderson Also Contributes As Mizoram Declare At 581/9

While Sutar dominated the scorecard, Jehu Anderson contributed 69 runs to Mizoram’s total. The team reached 581/9 before declaring, with Sutar’s monumental innings providing the foundation for the imposing first-innings score.

The knock is a significant milestone for Sutar personally and for Mizoram cricket. Scoring 400 in a first-class innings requires sustained concentration and the ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities over an extended period. By achieving the feat in a Ranji Trophy match, Sutar has secured a place in the tournament’s record books alongside Nimbalkar.

With his 400-run effort, Sutar has also put his name on the wider first-class cricket stage, joining a list that includes some of the sport’s most celebrated batters.