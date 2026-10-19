India Pacer Set For Test Comeback, Reveals How Gautam Gambhir Helped Him Through Tough Phase

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akash Deep returns to international cricket after eight-month layoff.

He credits coach Gautam Gambhir for crucial motivational support.

Deep's return vital for India's World Test Championship chances.

Akash Deep is preparing to return to international cricket after an absence of nearly eight months. India’s upcoming Test assignment against New Zealand offers him an opportunity to resume his career at the highest level. Notably, the fast bowler has credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for helping him maintain belief during a difficult period away from the game. The 29-year-old has been included in India’s squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand.

His selection comes after a prolonged spell on the sidelines caused by a lower back injury, which also ruled him out of the entire IPL 2026 season.

Akash Deep Opens Up On Gambhir’s Motivational Approach

Speaking to RevSportz, Akash explained how Gambhir’s approach to coaching has influenced him, highlighting the encouragement he receives from the India head coach.

"GG Sir motivates a lot and is always positive. He looks at the big things in every little thing. He motivated me to focus on my batting as well. He praises me so much that sometimes even I doubt whether I am that good."

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The fast bowler believes such support can make a meaningful difference, particularly when a player is working to regain rhythm and confidence after an injury layoff.

"So that is a big thing for an athlete and has a lot of impact. When your coach gives you confidence, it certainly helps. Cricket is a game of confidence and belief. These things have an impact, and you can see it during the matches."

Akash Deep’s Return Comes At Crucial Time For India

Akash Deep last played a Test during India’s tour of England in 2025.

His subsequent back injury kept him away from competitive cricket for an extended period, making his inclusion in the New Zealand squad an important step in his comeback.

India also face a significant challenge in the ICC World Test Championship race.

They need to win six of their next seven Tests to qualify for the final, increasing the importance of having their fast-bowling options available.