Jailed For 38 Days In Alleged Rape Case, Bengal Cricketer Returns To Cricket After Getting Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel named in Bengal's upcoming squad.

Selection follows his bail after alleged rape case arrest.

A medical student accused Porel of rape, denied relationship.

Wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has been named in the Bengal senior men's squad for their upcoming practice matches against Assam in Guwahati. The selection comes shortly after the cricketer was granted bail in an alleged rape case.

The Cricket Association of Bengal announced the squad on Tuesday. If selected in the playing XI, this will mark Porel's first appearance on the pitch since his arrest on August 11. He recently secured bail from a court on September 18 and is now set to travel with the team, departing Kolkata on September 30 and returning on October 6.

Details Of The Allegations

The legal proceedings began when a young medical student from Karnataka lodged a formal complaint at Mogra police station on June 23. The complainant alleged that the two had been in a relationship for over three years with plans to marry.

According to the complaint, the two had travelled abroad together, but Porel subsequently denied the relationship. Following a dispute that required police intervention without a formal complaint a year and a half prior, the situation escalated. When police were unable to locate Porel at his Chandannagar residence during the initial investigation, the woman approached the Calcutta High Court. The court directed his arrest on July 20, with the proceedings also citing allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences alongside the primary rape accusation.

Bengal Squad Announcement

Sudip Chatterjee will lead the Bengal squad during the tour, with Porel and Shakir Habib Gandhi serving as the two designated wicketkeeping options.

Bengal Squad: Sudip Chatterjee (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankur Paul, Ankit Shukla, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel (Wicketkeeper), Shakir Habib Gandhi (Wicketkeeper), Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Aamir Gani, Soummyadip Mandal, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Md. Kaif, Geet Puri, and Ishan Porel.