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English NewsNewsIndiaArmy Truck Crashes Into Tree During Training In Telangana; 7 Personnel Injured, 2 Critical

Army Truck Crashes Into Tree During Training In Telangana; 7 Personnel Injured, 2 Critical

Seven Army personnel were injured after a military truck overturned during driver training in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Two are critical.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven Army personnel injured as truck overturned in Telangana.
  • Accident occurred during driver training; two personnel reportedly critical.
  • Police state trainee was driving, contradicting initial reports.

Seven Army personnel were injured after a military truck overturned during a driver training exercise in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday. Two of the injured personnel are reportedly in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Army Hospital in Golconda, Hyderabad.

The accident occurred while the personnel were travelling from the Golconda Army Camp towards Shabad town. Preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle lost control, overturned several times and eventually crashed into a roadside tree.

Army Truck Crashes During Training Exercise

According to initial information, the military vehicle was carrying Army personnel as part of a driver training programme when the accident occurred in the Allawada area.

The truck reportedly went out of control before overturning and hitting a tree. The injured personnel were subsequently taken to the Army Hospital in Golconda for medical attention.

A senior police officer said the Army personnel had not shared detailed information about the incident and described it as a self-accident. The Army made arrangements to transport the injured to the hospital.

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Police Say Trainee Was Driving The Vehicle

According to Chevella police, the Army truck was carrying 14 personnel when it left the Golconda Army Camp for Shabad at approximately 6.30 am.

Chevella ACP B Kishan said the personnel were undergoing driver training and that a trainee was behind the wheel when the accident occurred.

“The army personnel in the truck were taken out for training as drivers. While a trainee was driving, the truck hit the median at Allawada area, went out of control and rammed into a roadside tree. Eight army personnel suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Army hospital in Golconda. No complaint has been given so far,” Chevella ACP B Kishan said, as per Times of India.

Police also confirmed that no formal complaint had been received in connection with the incident.

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Further details about the accident, the injured personnel's medical condition and the circumstances surrounding the crash are awaited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the military training exercise?

A military truck overturned during a driver training exercise in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Seven Army personnel were injured, with the vehicle losing control and crashing into a roadside tree.

How many Army personnel were injured in the accident?

Initial reports indicated seven injuries, with two critical. However, Chevella police stated eight personnel suffered minor injuries, leading to conflicting accounts.

Who was driving the military truck when the accident occurred?

Chevella police reported that a trainee was driving the military truck as part of a driver training program. Other initial reports suggested a trainer was operating the vehicle.

Where are the injured Army personnel receiving treatment?

The injured personnel were transported to the Army Hospital in Golconda, Hyderabad, for medical attention. The Army made arrangements for their transfer.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Army Accident Rangareddy District Accident
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