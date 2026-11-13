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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Matches Sachin Tendulkar In ODIs, But For An Embarrassing Record

Virat Kohli Matches Sachin Tendulkar In ODIs, But For An Embarrassing Record

A rare failure against New Zealand has put Virat Kohli alongside an Indian cricket legend on an unwanted list, with another milestone now within reach.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli recorded his 20th ODI duck for India.
  • He now equals Sachin Tendulkar for this unwanted milestone.
  • Despite this, Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in 2026.

Virat Kohli's dismissal in the fourth ODI against New Zealand brought an unwanted statistic into the spotlight. Matt Henry sent the Indian batsman back to the pavilion for a four-ball duck, leaving him level with Sachin Tendulkar on a record no player would want to own. Kohli has now been dismissed without scoring 20 times in ODIs for India, matching Tendulkar's tally. It is an unusual entry on the career sheet of a player renowned for his consistency and remarkable batting achievements.

Kohli Joins Tendulkar In Unfortunate ODI List

Here are the players to score the most ducks For India In ODIs:

Virat Kohli: 20 so far
Sachin Tendulkar: 20
Javagal Srinath: 19
Rohit Sharma: 18 so far
Anil Kumble: 18
Yuvraj Singh: 18
Harbhajan Singh: 17
Sourav Ganguly: 16

The New Zealand dismissal also followed another recent setback against the West Indies, when Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck during India's home series.

Read More: '2019 WC SF Flashbacks': Fans React As Matt Henry Rattles Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer

Across international cricket, he has accumulated 42 ducks, the second-highest tally among Indian players.

Kohli's Recent Form Tells A Different Story

The statistic, however, offers little indication of Kohli's overall performances this year.

He has been India's second-highest run-getter in 2026, only behind Shubman Gill.

Gill has made 932 runs so far, while Kohli trails with 633 runs. The former was not a part of today's ODI, as he begins preparations for the upcoming Test series against the Kiwis.

It is worth noting that Kohli's contribution in the opening ODI was another reminder of his form, as he struck 74 runs from just 51 deliveries.

The failure against Henry was therefore a sharp contrast to his recent performances.

So for Kohli, the immediate focus would likely be on returning to the runs, rather than allowing an unwanted statistical milestone to define an otherwise productive year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unwanted record did Virat Kohli recently equal in ODIs?

Virat Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ducks (20) in One Day Internationals for India after being dismissed for a four-ball duck against New Zealand.

How many times has Virat Kohli been dismissed for a duck in ODIs for India?

Virat Kohli has now been dismissed without scoring 20 times in ODIs for India, matching Sachin Tendulkar's tally.

Does Virat Kohli's recent duck indicate his overall performance this year?

No, this statistic doesn't reflect his overall performance. Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in 2026 with 633 runs and recently scored 74 in an ODI.

Who shares the record for most ODI ducks for India with Virat Kohli?

Sachin Tendulkar shares the record for the most ODI ducks for India with Virat Kohli, both having been dismissed 20 times without scoring.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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