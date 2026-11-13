The MHA extended the ban because the IRF continues to engage in activities prejudicial to national security and communal harmony. It is accused of encouraging enmity and ill-will between different religious communities.
Centre Extends Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For Another 5 Years
The ministry accused Naik and the organisation of promoting religious hatred, inspiring extremist activities and supporting militancy. The IRF was first banned in November 2016, after Naik left India, and the order was renewed in 2021.
- MHA extended ban on Zakir Naik's IRF five years.
- Group promotes enmity, inspiring terror acts, MHA stated.
- Ban first imposed 2016, renewed as Naik remains abroad.
- Naik resides in Malaysia; India seeks his extradition.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on controversial televangelist Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ministry said the organisation continued to engage in activities prejudicial to national security and communal harmony.
The MHA said the IRF and its founder-president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, had continued to encourage and aid followers in promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious communities.
“The statements and speeches made by Dr Zakir Naik, the president of the IRF, are objectionable and subversive,” the notification signed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Rakesh Rathi said. It added that Naik had made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide.
MHA Flags Alleged Links To Extremism
The notification alleged that Naik had promoted hatred among different religious groups and inspired youths belonging to a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.
It warned that if the organisation's alleged unlawful activities were not curbed immediately, the IRF could continue its subversive activities and reorganise activists who were still absconding.
The ministry also said the organisation could disrupt India's secular fabric by influencing people's minds, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy.
IRF Ban First Imposed In 2016
Naik left India in 2016, shortly after terrorists involved in an attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claimed to have been inspired by him. The Indian government subsequently banned Naik and the IRF for five years in November 2016. The ban was renewed in 2021.
Friday's order came a day before the existing ban was due to expire.
Zakir Naik Currently Resides In Malaysia
Naik is currently based in Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency during the tenure of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.
India has repeatedly sought his extradition to face charges related to money laundering and incitement to extremism.
Naik met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in October 2024 and visited the country again in February 2025.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the MHA extend the ban on Zakir Naik's IRF?
What are the specific allegations against Zakir Naik?
The MHA alleges that Naik's statements are objectionable and subversive, promoting hatred among religious groups. He is also accused of inspiring youths to commit terrorist acts.
When was the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) first banned?
The IRF was first banned for five years in November 2016, shortly after Zakir Naik left India. This followed claims by Dhaka attackers that they were inspired by him.
Where does Zakir Naik currently reside?
Zakir Naik is currently based in Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. India has repeatedly sought his extradition for charges related to money laundering and incitement to extremism.