Centre Extends Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For Another 5 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MHA extended ban on Zakir Naik's IRF five years.

Group promotes enmity, inspiring terror acts, MHA stated.

Ban first imposed 2016, renewed as Naik remains abroad.

Naik resides in Malaysia; India seeks his extradition.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the ban on controversial televangelist Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ministry said the organisation continued to engage in activities prejudicial to national security and communal harmony.

The MHA said the IRF and its founder-president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, had continued to encourage and aid followers in promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different religious communities.

“The statements and speeches made by Dr Zakir Naik, the president of the IRF, are objectionable and subversive,” the notification signed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Rakesh Rathi said. It added that Naik had made radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide.

MHA Flags Alleged Links To Extremism

The notification alleged that Naik had promoted hatred among different religious groups and inspired youths belonging to a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

It warned that if the organisation's alleged unlawful activities were not curbed immediately, the IRF could continue its subversive activities and reorganise activists who were still absconding.

The ministry also said the organisation could disrupt India's secular fabric by influencing people's minds, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy.

IRF Ban First Imposed In 2016

Naik left India in 2016, shortly after terrorists involved in an attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claimed to have been inspired by him. The Indian government subsequently banned Naik and the IRF for five years in November 2016. The ban was renewed in 2021.

Friday's order came a day before the existing ban was due to expire.

Zakir Naik Currently Resides In Malaysia

Naik is currently based in Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency during the tenure of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

India has repeatedly sought his extradition to face charges related to money laundering and incitement to extremism.

Naik met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in October 2024 and visited the country again in February 2025.