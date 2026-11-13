Inside Jensen Huang’s Final Hours At Nvidia: The Scandal That Changed Everything

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned amid affair allegations.

Internal investigation confirmed relationships, prompting his immediate departure.

CFO Colette Kress named interim CEO, succession plans uncertain.

Nvidia's leadership transition is unfolding at a particularly consequential moment for the company. After spending 33 years building the chipmaker into a central force in the artificial intelligence industry, co-founder Jensen Huang has left the business with immediate effect, following weeks of allegations about his personal relationships and an internal investigation.

The departure is significant not only because Huang was the public face of Nvidia's rise, but also because of how closely he was involved in running the company. Around 60 executives reportedly reported directly to him, while his attention extended from chip development and business strategy to the priorities of individual employees.

That concentration of responsibility now presents a challenge for Nvidia's board. The company must find a permanent successor while reassuring employees, customers and investors that its operations can continue without the executive who shaped its growth.

The circumstances of Huang's exit also raise questions about the company's succession planning and its ability to maintain the business relationships that helped establish its dominance in AI. Prominent investor Michael Burry, who had already been bearish on Nvidia, has warned that the leadership change could slow growth and put pressure on margins.

Nvidia’s Leadership Model Was Built Around Huang

Huang's influence at Nvidia went well beyond the conventional role of a chief executive. Bloomberg's account of his final days describes a leader who closely monitored the organisation and remained involved in decisions across multiple levels.

Employees were required to send emails outlining their five biggest priorities. Huang used these updates to assess whether teams were focusing on the work he considered important, often responding at all hours. His direct reports included around 60 executives, an unusually large number for a company of Nvidia's scale.

His hands-on approach had been part of the company's management culture for years. He was known for paying attention to details ranging from chip architecture to compensation packages for junior employees.

But as the allegations surrounding his personal life intensified, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that his usual involvement began to change. His responses became slower, while his demeanour reportedly shifted from his familiar take-charge style to one marked by frustration and resignation.

People who had spoken with Huang in recent days also told Bloomberg that he had been harshly critical of himself, at one point describing himself as a “piece of sh–”.

The change was striking for an executive who, just weeks earlier, had been one of the most prominent representatives of the global AI boom. His departure has now put the spotlight on how much of Nvidia's leadership structure and business strategy depended on him personally.

Also Read : Nvidia Shares: Should Investors Sell After Jensen Huang’s Exit? Here’s What Michael Burry Says

How The Allegations Escalated Before The Board Meeting

The controversy began attracting attention in late October, when reports surfaced about Huang's close association with a woman identified as Alice Huang, who was suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative.

Initially, the nature of their relationship was not clearly established in public reports. Huang had denied being unfaithful to his wife when questioned by friends, colleagues and internally at the company.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, he described his interactions with Alice Huang as routine professional contact with Chinese customers and executives.

“It was all completely normal and not unusual,” he said.

The situation took a turn on November 6. A Financial Times report, citing US officials, described the relationship as romantic. Shortly afterwards, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter visited Huang at his home to confront him about the allegations. Huang confessed, according to Bloomberg's account.

Teter, who also serves as secretary to Nvidia's board, then pressed directors to respond. Although some board members were initially reluctant to take a public position, the company announced an investigation and appointed law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to lead it.

Huang subsequently emailed employees, acknowledging the affair, apologising to his family and promising to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Second Relationship Reported As Directors Consider Huang’s Future

The board's response gathered pace after another report emerged on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported that Huang had also been involved in an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. The report added to the scrutiny surrounding the CEO at a time when the company was already investigating the allegations involving Alice Huang.

Nvidia's directors convened remotely on Wednesday, with discussions continuing late into the night. According to Bloomberg, the meeting ended with Huang being left with no choice but to resign. His departure meant he would no longer hold a formal position at the company he had co-founded.

The sequence of events marked a rapid reversal for a technology executive whose influence had extended into global business and policy discussions. Huang had built close ties with US President Donald Trump, shaped conversations around technology and drawn large audiences during international appearances.

His exit also came against the backdrop of Nvidia's growing importance to the AI industry. The company, valued at roughly $4 trillion, has become a major supplier of the chips powering the expansion of artificial intelligence.

Colette Kress Steps In As Nvidia Faces A Succession Challenge

Nvidia moved quickly to announce an interim leadership arrangement. On the morning after Huang's exit, the board appointed long-serving Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Kress sought to reassure employees in an internal email reviewed by Bloomberg, acknowledging the difficult period the company had experienced and expressing confidence in its workforce and future.

“I believe deeply in this company and in its future,” she wrote.

She also thanked employees for their resilience and continued commitment, while emphasising Nvidia's role with customers, partners and the wider global economy. Kress said she would hold an all-hands meeting on November 18.

The board's next task is to identify a permanent chief executive. Potential names being considered include Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas, according to Bloomberg's report.

Finding a replacement who can take on all of Huang's responsibilities may not be straightforward. He served as technologist, business leader, public representative and a key figure in Nvidia's engagement with policymakers. The company had not put in place a traditional succession plan, the report said.

The transition could therefore bring a change not just in leadership, but also in how Nvidia is managed. A company that operated around Huang's unusually direct involvement may now have to distribute responsibilities more widely across its senior team.

Why Huang’s Exit Matters To Nvidia Investors

The leadership change has also added to investor concerns about Nvidia's future, particularly because Huang's role extended into the company's relationships with customers and other AI businesses.

Michael Burry, who has been betting against Nvidia for several months, argued in earlier Substack posts that Huang helped build a network of investments and financing arrangements that encouraged customers to purchase the company's chips.

Burry believes those relationships could change under a new CEO. Customers may become more willing to delay purchases, negotiate better terms or consider competing chipmakers. He warned that Nvidia's growth could slow and its margins could come under pressure, while advising bullish investors to “get out”.

The stock's reaction has been volatile. Nvidia shares fell more than 14 per cent to an intraday low of $148.80 on Thursday, after closing at $173.73 in the previous session. They recovered to finish regular trading at $166.19, down 4.34 per cent, before edging higher in after-hours trading.

The stock nevertheless remained nearly 32 per cent below its early-October peak of $243.37 at Thursday's close.

For investors, the question is whether Nvidia can preserve the customer relationships, business model and growth momentum established under Huang. The company's next earnings announcement and the board's choice of a permanent CEO will be important developments as the market assesses the impact of his departure.

Also Read : Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Third Affair Allegation As Scandal Deepens

Huang’s Exit Does Not End The Questions Around Him

Huang is also expected to face further scrutiny outside Nvidia. He is expected to appear before US lawmakers in the coming weeks, with questions likely to cover his relationship with Alice Huang and whether it could have exposed sensitive information about the company's advanced chips.

According to NBC News, Huang has indicated that he is prepared to brief Congress on the matter and on Nvidia's internal security practices. Representative John Moolenaar said Huang had agreed to speak to lawmakers. Beijing, meanwhile, has dismissed the spying allegations as a “smear”.

The allegations have also drawn attention to Huang's personal life. Bloomberg reported that people who had spoken with him recently said his immediate concern was his wife and the impact of the controversy on those linked to him. He was also said to be worried about “ruining the lives” of the women publicly associated with the allegations.

For Nvidia, the immediate priority is to navigate the leadership change without unsettling a business that has become central to the AI industry. Its fiscal third-quarter results are scheduled for November 17, with Wall Street analysts expecting quarterly sales to nearly double. Kress is due to address employees the following day.