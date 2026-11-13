KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant: Who Will Replace Axar Patel As Delhi Capitals Captain For IPL 2027?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Axar Patel desires to step down as Delhi Capitals captain.

KL Rahul, experienced leader, emerges as a top captaincy contender.

Rishabh Pant, former captain, is also a possible candidate.

Franchise management and new coaches will decide Delhi's captain.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2027 Captaincy Race: Delhi Capitals could have a new captain when they return for IPL 2027, with KL Rahul emerging as a leading contender to take charge of the franchise. Current skipper Axar Patel is reportedly keen to step down after two seasons at the helm, although the team management has not announced any change.

According to reports from within the Delhi Capitals camp, Axar has conveyed his desire to relinquish the captaincy to the franchise management. The development has put the spotlight on Rahul, who has considerable leadership experience in the IPL and is already part of the Delhi setup.

However, Rahul is not the only name being discussed. Rishabh Pant, who has reportedly returned to Delhi ahead of the 2027 season, is another possible candidate. The final decision will rest with the franchise, which must also consider the preferences of the players involved.

KL Rahul's IPL Captaincy Experience Makes Him A Strong Contender

Rahul's previous stints as captain could work in his favour as Delhi Capitals consider their options. He led Punjab Kings before taking charge of Lucknow Super Giants in the inaugural season of the franchise in 2022.

Lucknow reached the playoffs in Rahul's first season as captain and repeated that achievement in 2023. However, an injury ruled him out midway through the 2023 campaign, with Krunal Pandya taking over the leadership responsibilities for the remaining matches.

The Super Giants could not maintain that momentum in 2024 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Despite the team's subsequent struggles, Rahul's experience of leading different IPL sides makes him a candidate Delhi could consider.

Rahul's appointment, however, is not confirmed. He has not publicly indicated that he wants to take over the Delhi captaincy, meaning the franchise would also need to establish whether he is interested in the role.

Axar Patel's Two Seasons As Delhi Capitals Captain

Axar was appointed Delhi Capitals captain ahead of IPL 2025. The team made an encouraging start to that campaign, winning five of its first six matches, but could not sustain its early momentum.

Delhi eventually finished fifth in the points table and missed out on a playoff place. The 2026 season brought a similar outcome, with the franchise recording seven wins and seven defeats to finish sixth.

Delhi's failure to reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons has added to the uncertainty surrounding its leadership. Reports now suggest Axar wants to step aside, although the management is understood to be trying to convince him to continue.

If Axar does relinquish the role, Delhi will have to choose between appointing an experienced IPL captain and bringing back a familiar face to lead the side.

Rishabh Pant Could Also Enter The Captaincy Conversation

Pant is another possible option for Delhi Capitals. He previously led the franchise and helped it finish at the top of the league-stage standings in IPL 2021, although Delhi did not reach the final.

The team finished fifth in 2022 and sixth in 2024 under his leadership. Pant missed the 2023 season because of injury before returning to the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants.

His two seasons with Lucknow did not produce the desired results. The franchise finished seventh in 2025 before ending the 2026 campaign at the bottom of the points table.

Pant's reported return to Delhi ahead of IPL 2027 has therefore brought his name back into the discussion. His familiarity with the franchise could work in his favour, but his recent captaincy record with Lucknow may also form part of the management's assessment.

Sourav Ganguly And Yuvraj Singh Face A Key Decision

Delhi Capitals are also expected to have an important role for their new coaching setup as they prepare for IPL 2027. Sourav Ganguly has reportedly been appointed head coach, while Yuvraj Singh is set to serve as assistant coach.

The leadership decision will be among the significant matters facing the coaching staff and franchise management. Rahul already knows the Delhi squad, while Pant's previous association with the franchise could make him a familiar option.

For now, Rahul appears to be among the leading names in the conversation, but there is no official confirmation that he will replace Axar. The franchise will also need to establish whether Axar is prepared to continue and whether Pant is being seriously considered for the position.

When Will Delhi Capitals Announce Their IPL 2027 Captain?

The captaincy situation could become clearer in the coming weeks. Reports have suggested that an announcement on Rahul's possible appointment could come during or after India's Test series against New Zealand.

Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL title. Their closest attempt came in 2020, when they reached their first final but lost to Mumbai Indians.

With another season approaching, the franchise faces an important choice: continue with Axar, bring Pant back into a leadership role or hand Rahul the responsibility. Until Delhi Capitals make an official announcement, however, the identity of their IPL 2027 captain remains uncertain.