Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matt Henry dismissed India's top-order batsmen for ducks.

India's collapse mirrored 2019 World Cup semi-final performance.

Henry had also troubled India's top order in 2019.

India's chase of 334 against New Zealand in the fourth ODI got off to a horrid start, with Matt Henry ripping through the top order in a stunning opening over. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed without scoring, leaving the visitors reeling before they could build any momentum. The extraordinary collapse brought back memories of one of Indian cricket's most painful defeats. Fans quickly connected the latest setback with the 2019 World Cup semi-final, also against New Zealand, when India's top order crumbled under pressure.

Social Media Draws Parallels With 2019 World Cup Exit

The similarities between the two occasions did not go unnoticed. With Henry once again at the centre of India's early batting troubles, several cricket fans recalled the dramatic events of the 2019 knockout clash.

#NZvsIND #NZvINDODI Mat Henry dismissing both RoKo in single digits We have seen this before🥲 2019WC SF flashbacks😭 I know in reality 0(duck) isn’t counted as a digit but technically it’s still a single digit — CricPolFilmViews (@CricPolFilm) November 13, 2026

Getting flashback of 5-3 in 2019 😉 https://t.co/l4nPITPzlS — Amrit (@kohliiix18) November 13, 2026

Matt henry ruined my entire day https://t.co/MYI0O0HOVQ — ⋆ (@chshraddhaa) November 13, 2026

Read More: India Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks

@Sagnik_2005 2019 semi final flashbacks dawg henry horror football scoreline........ — Sloth (@FCB_sloth) November 13, 2026

Not Matt Henry giving the flashbacks from 2019 World Cup 😭 #MattHenry #INDvsNZ #Cricket #indiancricket — Drishti Shah (@driishtishah) November 13, 2026

Damn wow India scored 5 goals against NewZealand BIG W #INDvNZ https://t.co/288YAh62pC — Yo (@masterReborn69) November 13, 2026

2019 🤝 2026. https://t.co/4p27BwrIBb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2026

That defeat remains a difficult memory for Indian supporters, and the sight of three leading batsmen returning to the pavilion without scoring revived those emotions.

Matt Henry Was India's Nightmare Back Then Too

Matt Henry had played a major role in India's disastrous start during the 2019 semi-final as well.

The New Zealand pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, while Trent Boult trapped Kohli leg-before, all three scoring one run each.

India were reduced to 5/3 in that contest, putting the batting line-up under enormous pressure in a high-stakes match.

The fourth ODI collapse was a reminder of how quickly New Zealand's bowling attack can put India on the back foot.

With three prominent batsmen gone for ducks, the visitors once again found themselves facing a steep challenge against the Black Caps.