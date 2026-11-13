IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket'2019 WC SF Flashbacks': Fans React As Matt Henry Rattles Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer

'2019 WC SF Flashbacks': Fans React As Matt Henry Rattles Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer

A familiar opponent rocking India's top-order brought back memories of a painful World Cup exit for Indian cricket fans.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Matt Henry dismissed India's top-order batsmen for ducks.
  • India's collapse mirrored 2019 World Cup semi-final performance.
  • Henry had also troubled India's top order in 2019.

India's chase of 334 against New Zealand in the fourth ODI got off to a horrid start, with Matt Henry ripping through the top order in a stunning opening over. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed without scoring, leaving the visitors reeling before they could build any momentum. The extraordinary collapse brought back memories of one of Indian cricket's most painful defeats. Fans quickly connected the latest setback with the 2019 World Cup semi-final, also against New Zealand, when India's top order crumbled under pressure.

Social Media Draws Parallels With 2019 World Cup Exit

The similarities between the two occasions did not go unnoticed. With Henry once again at the centre of India's early batting troubles, several cricket fans recalled the dramatic events of the 2019 knockout clash.

Read More: India Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks

That defeat remains a difficult memory for Indian supporters, and the sight of three leading batsmen returning to the pavilion without scoring revived those emotions.

Matt Henry Was India's Nightmare Back Then Too

Matt Henry had played a major role in India's disastrous start during the 2019 semi-final as well.

The New Zealand pacer dismissed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, while Trent Boult trapped Kohli leg-before, all three scoring one run each.

India were reduced to 5/3 in that contest, putting the batting line-up under enormous pressure in a high-stakes match.

The fourth ODI collapse was a reminder of how quickly New Zealand's bowling attack can put India on the back foot. 

With three prominent batsmen gone for ducks, the visitors once again found themselves facing a steep challenge against the Black Caps.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to India's top order in the fourth ODI against New Zealand?

India's top order, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, were all dismissed for ducks by Matt Henry in the opening over, leaving the team reeling.

What historical match did fans compare India's recent collapse to?

Fans quickly compared the collapse to India's painful defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, also against New Zealand, where the top order similarly crumbled.

What role did Matt Henry play in both the recent collapse and the 2019 World Cup semi-final?

Matt Henry was central to both collapses. He dismissed three batsmen for ducks recently and took two key wickets in the 2019 semi-final, including Rohit Sharma.

How did India's top order perform in the 2019 World Cup semi-final?

In the 2019 semi-final, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli each scored only one run. This left India reeling at 5/3 in the crucial match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks
India Script Unwanted ODI History As Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks
Cricket
WATCH: Security Brings Down Pitch Invader During IND vs NZ ODI As Virat Kohli Watches On
WATCH: Security Brings Down Pitch Invader During IND vs NZ ODI As Virat Kohli Watches On
Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks In Same Over In IND vs NZ 4th ODI
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks In Same Over
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Ahead Of Dhoni, Sehwag & Hardik Pandya In Unique India ODI Captaincy Record
Shreyas Iyer Ahead Of Dhoni, Sehwag & Hardik Pandya In Unique India ODI Captaincy Record
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Chhath Puja Political Row: Thackeray Brothers Oppose Bhojpuri Songs in Mumbai, BJP Hits Back
Bihar Political News: Rohini Acharya's 'Chacha' Remark Fuels Buzz Over Nitish Kumar's Next Move
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget