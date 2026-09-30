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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Drops Costly Sitter, Denies Naman Dhir Maiden Wicket As Hope Smashes Century

WATCH: Virat Kohli Drops Costly Sitter, Denies Naman Dhir Maiden Wicket As Hope Smashes Century

IND vs WI Live: Virat Kohli dropped a regulation catch to give Shai Hope a reprieve before the West Indies skipper smashed a century in the 2nd ODI in Guwahati. Watch the video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli's drop denied Naman Dhir maiden ODI wicket.
  • Hope capitalised on the drop, scoring a crucial half-century.
  • West Indies gained momentum, poised for an imposing total.

IND vs WI Live: A costly fielding blunder from Virat Kohli proved expensive for India during the second ODI against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Stationed at short mid-wicket, the experienced fielder failed to grasp a regulation opportunity off West Indies captain Shai Hope, granting the batsman an invaluable lifeline early in his innings.

Earlier in the match, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Caribbean side capitalised through opener John Campbell, who scored a century.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Drops Shai Hope's Catch In IND vs WI 2nd ODI

Naman Dhir Denied Maiden ODI Wicket

The crucial moment arrived in the 20th over of the West Indies innings. Bowler Naman Dhir bowled a full delivery that Hope whipped uppishly towards the mid-wicket region.

The ball travelled at a comfortable catching height straight towards Kohli. The 37-year-old attempted a reverse-cup catch, but the ball burst through his palms and fell safely onto the ground.

The fielding lapse denied debutant spinner Naman Dhir what would have been his maiden ODI wicket. Hope and his partner immediately took advantage by scampering across for two runs.

West Indies Captain Makes India Pay

Hope capitalised on the reprieve by producing a composed and authoritative knock. He anchored the Caribbean innings with patience, guiding his side into a commanding position during the middle overs.

The visiting captain soon reached a fine century, ensuring India paid heavily for the missed opportunity. His solid partnership alongside Campbell kept the pressure firmly on the home bowlers.

With West Indies trailing 1-0 in the series, the dropped catch provided them with vital momentum. India were left to rue their lapses in the field as boundaries flowed freely.

Hope's half-century positioned the visitors strongly to post an imposing total, leaving India facing a stern bowling challenge as they look to seal the three-match series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who dropped a crucial catch during the second ODI between India and West Indies?

Virat Kohli dropped a catch of West Indies captain Shai Hope at short mid-wicket during the second ODI against the West Indies.

What was the immediate impact of Virat Kohli's dropped catch?

The dropped catch denied debutant spinner Naman Dhir his maiden ODI wicket. Shai Hope immediately capitalized on this reprieve.

How did Shai Hope capitalize on the dropped catch?

Shai Hope produced a composed knock, reaching a half-century and anchoring the Caribbean innings. He positioned his side strongly to post an imposing total.

Where did Virat Kohli's fielding error occur?

The fielding blunder occurred at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during the second ODI. It happened in the 20th over of the West Indies innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Cricket News Shai Hope IND Vs WI 2nd ODI Naman Dhir VIrat Kohli
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