WATCH: Virat Kohli Drops Costly Sitter, Denies Naman Dhir Maiden Wicket As Hope Smashes Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli's drop denied Naman Dhir maiden ODI wicket.

Hope capitalised on the drop, scoring a crucial half-century.

West Indies gained momentum, poised for an imposing total.

IND vs WI Live: A costly fielding blunder from Virat Kohli proved expensive for India during the second ODI against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Stationed at short mid-wicket, the experienced fielder failed to grasp a regulation opportunity off West Indies captain Shai Hope, granting the batsman an invaluable lifeline early in his innings.

Earlier in the match, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Caribbean side capitalised through opener John Campbell, who scored a century.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Drops Shai Hope's Catch In IND vs WI 2nd ODI

Naman Dhir Denied Maiden ODI Wicket

The crucial moment arrived in the 20th over of the West Indies innings. Bowler Naman Dhir bowled a full delivery that Hope whipped uppishly towards the mid-wicket region.

The ball travelled at a comfortable catching height straight towards Kohli. The 37-year-old attempted a reverse-cup catch, but the ball burst through his palms and fell safely onto the ground.

The fielding lapse denied debutant spinner Naman Dhir what would have been his maiden ODI wicket. Hope and his partner immediately took advantage by scampering across for two runs.

West Indies Captain Makes India Pay

Hope capitalised on the reprieve by producing a composed and authoritative knock. He anchored the Caribbean innings with patience, guiding his side into a commanding position during the middle overs.

The visiting captain soon reached a fine century, ensuring India paid heavily for the missed opportunity. His solid partnership alongside Campbell kept the pressure firmly on the home bowlers.

With West Indies trailing 1-0 in the series, the dropped catch provided them with vital momentum. India were left to rue their lapses in the field as boundaries flowed freely.

Hope's half-century positioned the visitors strongly to post an imposing total, leaving India facing a stern bowling challenge as they look to seal the three-match series.