'My Phone Has All The Evidence': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Phone Tapping, Challenges PM Modi

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday alleged that his phone was being tapped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that his phone contained evidence supporting his allegations and renewed his challenge to the prime minister for a one-on-one public debate.

In a social media post, Gandhi said, "My phone has evidence of all my allegations, which the prime minister is getting tapped." He added that a face-to-face debate would establish who was working at the behest of foreign powers and who was involved in anti-national activities.

Gandhi also claimed that such a debate would bring out information about how long those involved had been engaged in activities against the country.

Rahul Gandhi Renews One-On-One Debate Challenge

The Congress leader reiterated his challenge to Modi during an Instagram 'Ask Me' session on Friday. Asked why he insisted on a public debate when the BJP was willing to debate in Parliament, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak freely in the Lok Sabha and that his microphone was switched off.

He said he wanted a direct exchange rather than lengthy speeches, with both leaders questioning and challenging each other. Gandhi suggested that Modi sit on one side and he on the other for a face-to-face discussion.

He also said he would have no objection if industrialist Gautam Adani or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat acted as the judge for the debate.

'Modi Ji Won't Remain PM After Debate'

Gandhi claimed that a direct debate with him would have major political consequences for the prime minister.

"I guarantee that after a face-to-face debate with me, he will no longer remain prime minister," he said.

The Congress leader has repeatedly challenged Modi to an open debate in the past. On an earlier occasion, he had claimed that he could establish within five minutes that the prime minister was a "traitor".

Rahul Lists Issues He Says He Was Not Allowed To Raise

Gandhi also alleged that he had been prevented from speaking in Parliament on several issues, including the now-repealed farm laws, alleged vote theft, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, China, former Army chief General MM Naravane's book and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

He said he wanted a direct discussion on such issues instead of conventional parliamentary speeches.

BJP leaders have rejected Gandhi's challenge and accused him of avoiding debate in Parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Parliament already provides a platform for debate and that the Leader of Opposition should demonstrate seriousness and responsibility in the House.