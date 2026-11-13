New Zealand Thrash India By 244 Runs As Matt Henry Destroys Batting Line-Up In 4th ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Will Young's century powered New Zealand to 333.

Matt Henry took six wickets, decimating India's batting.

India collapsed for 89, New Zealand secured 244-run victory.

IND vs NZ 4th ODI Highlights: New Zealand registered a massive 244-run victory over India in the fourth ODI after bowling the visitors out for just 89 in 26.4 overs. Chasing a target of 334, India suffered a disastrous start as Matt Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the opening over before finishing with six wickets.

The defeat followed a commanding batting performance from New Zealand, who posted 333 all out in their allotted 50 overs. Will Young led the way with a superb 125 off 108 deliveries, while Tim Seifert contributed 58 off 48 balls to give the hosts a strong platform.

India's response unravelled almost immediately. Henry struck three times in his first over, leaving the visitors reeling at 0/3 after six deliveries. India never recovered from that early damage and were eventually dismissed for 89, handing New Zealand a comprehensive win.

Matt Henry Tears Through India's Top Order With Three First-Over Wickets

India's chase could hardly have started worse. Rohit Sharma fell for a first-ball duck, caught by Finn Allen off Henry, before Virat Kohli was bowled for zero from four deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer became Henry's third victim of the over, departing without scoring from his first ball. The India captain's dismissal left the visitors at 0/3 after just one over, with three of their most prominent batters back in the dressing room.

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Henry continued to trouble India's batting line-up after the extraordinary opening over. Ishan Kishan was bowled for 27 off 53 deliveries, having struck four boundaries, while Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar also fell to the New Zealand pacer.

Henry finished with six wickets, accounting for Rohit, Kohli, Iyer, Kishan, Kuldeep and Gurnoor. His performance ensured India never had the opportunity to build a meaningful partnership during the chase.

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Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel And Naman Dhir Offer Brief Resistance

With India's top order in tatters, Ishan Kishan attempted to stabilise the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 27 from 53 balls, hitting four boundaries, but his dismissal to Henry left India with another major setback.

Axar Patel and Naman Dhir were the next two batters to make a contribution. Both scored 21, with Axar facing 36 deliveries and striking three fours, while Naman took 24 balls and hit two sixes.

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Their efforts provided some resistance, but neither could turn the innings around. Matthew Fisher dismissed both batters before also removing Auqib Nabi for five, completing a three-wicket haul.

Ruturaj Gaikwad managed five from 13 deliveries, while Kuldeep scored one and Gurnoor added two. Arshdeep Singh was unbeaten on zero when the innings ended at 89 in 26.4 overs. India were bowled out 244 runs short of the target.

Will Young's Century Powers New Zealand To 333

Earlier, New Zealand built their imposing total around a brilliant innings from Will Young. The right-hander struck 125 off 108 balls, hitting 14 fours and four sixes to give the hosts a major contribution at the top of the order.

Tim Seifert provided further momentum with 58 from 48 deliveries, including six fours and three sixes. Finn Allen also made an important contribution, scoring 41 off 30 balls with five fours and two sixes.

India managed to take wickets at regular intervals, with Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi claiming two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir picked up one apiece.

However, New Zealand continued to add runs through the middle and lower order. Mitchell Santner scored 24 off 29 balls, while Kristian Clarke contributed 22 from 22 deliveries. Kyle Jamieson remained unbeaten on 19.

New Zealand eventually finished on 333 all out in 50 overs, setting India a challenging target of 334. The final two wickets fell through run-outs, with Matt Henry dismissed for two and Matthew Fisher for one.

New Zealand Complete Dominant 244-Run Victory

India's batting collapse meant the visitors were never in contention to chase down the target. Henry's six-wicket haul and Fisher's three scalps proved decisive as New Zealand dismissed India for 89.

The 244-run margin underlined the gap between the two sides on the day. Young's century had laid the foundation with the bat, and New Zealand's bowlers ensured that India's chase ended well before the 50-over mark.

New Zealand thus secured a comprehensive victory in the fourth ODI, having first posted 333 before restricting India to just 89 in 26.4 overs.