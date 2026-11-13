Nude Photos In Exchange For War Secrets: How IAF Wing Commander Allegedly Spied For Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAF Wing Commander shared classified military secrets with Pakistani operative.

Officer exchanged critical war plans for nude photographs, chargesheet alleges.

Drone unit details, fighter aircraft deployments were also compromised.

He allegedly attempted installing spyware on subordinates' devices.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander, arrested five months ago under the Official Secrets Act, allegedly shared classified military information, including secret war plans, drone capabilities and the deployment locations of combat aircraft, with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative, according to a chargesheet filed in a Delhi court.

The police chargesheet details how the officer allegedly passed on sensitive operational information, including military deployment plans, movements of frontline fighter aircraft and coordinates of strategic installations. Investigators said the disclosures could have compromised critical military assets, exposed operational vulnerabilities and posed a serious threat to national security.

The officer also allegedly shared details about a secret drone unit, including its strength, organisational structure, operational capabilities and locations earmarked for deployment during hostilities, reported Indian Express. The chargesheet further alleges that he agreed to exchange pages of classified war-plan documents for nude photographs sent by the suspected Pakistani operative.

IAF Officer Allegedly Exchanged War Plans For Nude Photos

According to the chargesheet, the Wing Commander communicated with the suspected Pakistani operative through WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1 this year. The alleged espionage activities came to light after he was stopped and checked for carrying a smartphone into his office.

The police alleged that the officer uploaded a page from a classified war plan after receiving a nude photograph from the suspected operative. The chargesheet quoted him as saying that he would provide a new page of the war plan for every nude photograph he received.

Investigators also said the officer disclosed sensitive information about a secret drone unit, including its strength and organisational structure, details of drone trials, the endurance of its weapon systems and their targeting mechanisms.

Pakistani Operative Allegedly Sent Spyware To Access Military Information

The chargesheet further alleges that the suspected Pakistani operative sent malware applications to the Wing Commander. These applications could potentially have provided access to sensitive information stored on his devices and communications with his chain of command.

Police claimed that the officer went a step further by attempting to install spyware on the information and communication technology (ICT) devices of five subordinates serving in the unit under him.

According to the chargesheet, the officer "fulfilled the task" of installing specific malware and spyware applications on the devices. Investigators believe the alleged operation could have exposed information beyond the officer's own communications and given the suspected operative access to sensitive military data.

Fighter Aircraft Deployment, Military Exercise Details Also Shared

The chargesheet also lists information allegedly disclosed by the Wing Commander about the deployment of fighter aircraft in Leh. Details concerning a military exercise conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh were also allegedly passed on to the suspected Pakistani operative.

These disclosures, police said, formed part of a wider exchange of classified military information that could have exposed operational plans and the deployment patterns of India's armed forces.

The investigation also examined the extent of communication between the officer and the suspected operative over WhatsApp. According to the analysis of WhatsApp PMP data cited in the chargesheet, the two exchanged 3,008 text messages, 65 images, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls and six URLs.

The communication records form a key part of the police's allegations against the Wing Commander, who was booked under the Official Secrets Act.