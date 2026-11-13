Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned, prompting Trump's dismay.

Departure followed scrutiny over alleged extramarital relationships.

Trump suggested Apple's Tim Cook as Huang's replacement.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reacted to the controversy surrounding Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, describing the developments as a "horrible thing" and saying it was "so sad to see happen".

Trump's comments came hours after Nvidia announced that Huang had stepped down from his position after 33 years at the company he co-founded in 1993. During an interview with Salem News Channel, the US President referred to Huang while discussing Chinese espionage and the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Well, we gave it to Jensen, frankly, that was a little before — but what a horrible thing that is, that's so sad to see that happen," Trump said, referring to Huang and the recognition he had previously received.

Trump Suggests Tim Cook As Huang's Successor

Trump also commented on Nvidia's leadership transition in a post on Truth Social, where he praised Huang's contribution to the chipmaking company but proposed Apple Executive Chairman and former CEO Tim Cook as his replacement.

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump wrote.

Nvidia's board announced Huang's departure on Thursday after his 33-year association with the company. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as the company searches for a permanent successor.

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What Is The Controversy Surrounding Jensen Huang?

Huang's departure comes amid scrutiny over reports of alleged extramarital relationships with two women — Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence services, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

The reported relationship with Alice Huang attracted particular attention because of the alleged connections to Chinese intelligence. The Wall Street Journal reported that she was the woman mentioned in a letter Huang sent to Nvidia employees, in which he admitted being unfaithful to his wife and apologised for violating her trust.

Separately, The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Powell, who reports to him, citing five people who had previously worked at Nvidia.

The allegations have also brought the company's workplace policies into focus. Nvidia's rules call on employees to avoid personal relationships that could lead to conflicts of interest.

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Trump Talks About AI, Chinese Espionage

During the Salem News Channel interview, Trump also discussed artificial intelligence, referring to it as "super intelligence" and highlighting its growing significance.

"The level of importance to SI, the super intelligence, is really beyond, actually beyond belief," Trump said.

He reiterated his claim that his understanding of artificial intelligence had been shaped by his uncle, who taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Trump also addressed allegations of Chinese espionage, arguing that intelligence gathering between Washington and Beijing was not a one-sided exercise.

"You know, it's not just a one-sided deal. Somebody said, 'Oh, they're tapping our phones.' I said, 'That's right, we're tapping their phones too," Trump said.

"So, you know, I just don't want them to think we're a bunch of babies that don't know what's going on," he added.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and oversaw its growth into a major supplier of artificial intelligence chips, establishing himself as one of the most prominent figures in the global technology industry.

His departure has brought renewed attention to the company's leadership transition and its future direction.