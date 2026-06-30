Brendon McCullum Reveals He Tried To Stop Ben Stokes From Retiring

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England coach tried persuading Ben Stokes to reconsider retirement.

Stokes was resolute in his decision; McCullum praised leadership.

McCullum felt fans deserved proper farewell for the all-rounder.

Coach remains confident in English cricket's future despite loss.

Ben Stokes’s decision to retire from international cricket came as a huge surprise for the cricketing world. The England captain announced his retirement during the third and final Test against New Zealand, leaving fans and teammates emotional.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has now revealed that he tried convincing Stokes to rethink his decision. However, by the time the two spoke, McCullum realised that the all-rounder had already made peace with his choice.

England lost the final Test against New Zealand by 160 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, conceding the series 2-1. But despite the defeat, one of the biggest talking points remained Stokes' emotional farewell from international cricket.

What Brendon McCullum Said

McCullum admitted that his first reaction was to persuade Stokes to continue playing. However, he quickly understood that the England skipper had already made up his mind.

ALSO READ | 'The Game Will Miss You': Yuvraj Singh Pens Emotional Tribute After Ben Stokes Announces Retirement

He told Sky Sports, "When he confirmed to me that he was going to retire, first I tried to talk him down (laughs) and... (it) became pretty obvious that he had made his decision and he was at peace within."

ALSO READ | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Full Schedule, Date, Time & More

He further added, "From that point of view, I guess your emotion then leads on to just a bit of sadness really because you have been on this journey together for four years and it's been a real thrill. I feel very privileged that I've been able to work intimately with Stokesy throughout that and consider him a friend, a good friend."

McCullum Praises Stokes' Leadership

The England coach also praised Stokes for the way he led the team over the years. According to McCullum, Stokes' biggest strength was his ability to inspire everyone around him.

He said, "He is a leader of men, people follow him wherever he goes, whether that's on the field, whether that's in the dressing room, whether that's at the team hotel, people follow him because he's a vivacious character and he's a big presence and he has conviction in his thoughts and his methods."

McCullum also explained how Stokes brought calmness to the dressing room despite the unpredictable nature of cricket.

He added, "In a game of cricket, which has so many variables and inconsistencies, that is one level of consistency that he brings...he truly believes in every situation. I think that adds a real sense of calm to a lot of people around him."

Speaking about replacing him, McCullum admitted it would never be easy.

He said, "So we are going to miss Ben, we're going to miss that presence, we're going to miss his leadership and his performance and it is difficult to replace someone like that."

Fans Deserved A Proper Goodbye

McCullum also felt that Stokes' retirement should be announced before the match ended so that fans could properly bid farewell to one of England's greatest cricketers.

He said, "I was quite strong in my opinions that I thought we should get it out there when we could because I think he's been a cricketer that's been able to transcend the sport into other aspects of society and the popularity throughout society."

He further added, "I felt that the people that have supported Ben and this cricket team over the last 13 years since he's been involved, deserve the opportunity to say goodbye and to show their appreciation for how much he means to them with one final walk out there."

Talking about England's future, McCullum admitted that replacing Stokes as captain will take time.

He said, "Ben Stokes was very much his own type of leader which we all adored. There will need to be some work put in there but that's just the nature of things. No one can play forever, no one can captain forever. We want to celebrate Stokes' time as our captain of his career and then in time we'll start to think about those decisions."

England Ready For A New Chapter

Despite Stokes' retirement, McCullum remains confident about the future of English cricket and believes the team can continue moving in the right direction.

He said, "My enthusiasm for English cricket and my commitment to English cricket has never wavered. I've got a firm belief in the direction that this team can go."

He concluded by saying, "We still have an identity about us but we want to continue to furnish and harness that to get us in a direction that we are the team that we want to be and that we want to represent the people of this country."