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English NewsSportsCricket'The Game Will Miss You': Yuvraj Singh Pens Emotional Tribute After Ben Stokes Announces Retirement

'The Game Will Miss You': Yuvraj Singh Pens Emotional Tribute After Ben Stokes Announces Retirement

Yuvraj Singh reflected on Ben Stokes’ defining moments and lasting influence, praising his ability to overcome adversity throughout a lengthy international career.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yuvraj Singh paid tribute following Ben Stokes' international retirement.
  • Singh highlighted Stokes' defining, resilient 15-year international career.
  • He praised Stokes' WC win, Headingley heroics, mental health advocacy.

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh paid an emotional tribute to Ben Stokes following the England star’s retirement from international cricket upon the conclusion of the third Test against New Zealand.

The Indian stalwart reflected on Stokes’ defining moments and lasting influence on the game, praising his ability to overcome adversity throughout a 15-year international career.

Yuvraj began by highlighting the moments that, in his view, defined Stokes’ place among cricket’s modern greats. 'A World Cup final innings that nobody who watched it will ever forget. A 135 not out at Headingley that rewrote what was possible. The courage to speak openly about mental health when most wouldn’t. Losing his father. And coming back every single time,” Yuvraj wrote on X.

The former India star drew parallels between Stokes’ journey and his own experiences, saying resilience, rather than statistics or silverware, ultimately defines greatness. “I know what it feels like to be on top of the world one day and at your absolute lowest the next and I saw that same journey in you,” he added.

Yuvraj said it was Stokes’ repeated ability to recover from setbacks that elevated him beyond being just a successful cricketer. “That is what separates the good from the truly great. Not the records. Not the trophies. The ability to get back up.”

He also reflected on the achievements that marked Stokes’ international career, acknowledging both his leadership and his success on the biggest stages, stating, “15 years. Two World Cup winners medals. A captain who made his team believe anything was possible. One of the finest that the game will always remember.”

Yuvraj concluded his message by congratulating Stokes on his career and wishing him well for life after international cricket, as he wrote, "Congratulations on an epic career! The game will miss you, Ben. Enjoy the next chapter. You’ve earned it!"

Stokes, one of England’s most influential all-rounders, brought the curtain down on a career that included two ICC World Cup titles, Ashes heroics, and a transformative spell as England’s Test captain.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yuvraj Singh pay tribute to Ben Stokes?

Yuvraj Singh paid tribute following Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand. He reflected on Stokes' defining moments and lasting influence on the game.

What defining moments did Yuvraj Singh highlight in Stokes' career?

Yuvraj highlighted Stokes' World Cup final innings and his 135 not out at Headingley. He also praised Stokes' courage to speak about mental health and his ability to overcome adversity.

What did Yuvraj Singh believe defines true greatness?

Yuvraj stated that the ability to recover from setbacks, rather than statistics or trophies, defines true greatness. He drew parallels between Stokes' resilience and his own experiences.

Published at : 30 Jun 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh ENG Vs NZ Ben Stokes
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