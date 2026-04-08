Bowlers need to take responsibility: MI captain Hardik after loss to RR

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI): Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said the bowlers need to take responsibility after his side lost to Rajasthan Royals by 27 runs in their rain-curtailed Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Pandya opted to bowl after the start of the match was delayed by more than two hours due to persistent rain. Mumbai bowlers conceded 150 runs.

"We did not execute the deliveries we were supposed to (in powerplay). They (RR openers) played well. Bowlers need to take responsibility. As a bowling group, we were not up to the mark," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"I would not put this game on the batting. Definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility. It is always about bowling those good balls. If we would have executed, we would have been in the game." Man of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (39 off 14 balls) put on 80 runs for the opening wicket in just five overs to set up Rajasthan Royal's win.

"They (RR openers) also played tremendously. Their openers threw us off our game and we were playing catch-up." On Sooryavanshi, Pandya said, "Quite fascinating to see a 17 or 16-year-old boy (15-year-old) play that way. Amazing to see the way he bats, the fearlessness he has. Wish him good luck for the future." On their next game, Pandya said, "Just learn from the mistakes. Morning will come tomorrow, sun will rise, prepare well for the next game." Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag said the Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi combination is the number one opening pair in the tournament.

"Number one. They have got age on their side. Vaibhav is incredible. It is not one-way slogging. Jaiswal has been doing it for 3-4 years now. The skill they have plus their maturity - they are the best going around.

"We have a strong and young core. Hopefully we can keep on performing like this." On his side's new ball bowlers, he said, "Jofra's messaging is to go out and bowl as fast as they can. Someone (like him and Burger) who bowls more than 140-145 and has control is crazy." Jaiswal said he kept on giving positive messages to Sooryavanshi when they were together in the middle.

"The way he () Sooryavanshihas been playing is tremendous. I also get motivated (looking at him). We have these discussions on how can we go and I keep giving him positive messages - to play freely. He is amazing and understands the game well and is capable of doing stuff himself." Talking about the duo's ultra aggressive batting, he said, "I had something in my mind because it was only a three-over powerplay, so was thinking who I could take on. DC (Deepak Chahar) bhai was bowling, so I thought I could take him (on).

"Then Bumrah bhai was going to bowl, so I was thinking Vaibhav can take him and then I can take (on) someone else." On playing all formats, Jaiswal said, "Trying my best every single time. Making sure I develop different shots and what shots to use on which wicket. Helps when I prepare well.

"I am just trying to understand the situation and thinking what I can do for the team. If I know this is required, and these shots are required, I will go for it." PTI PDS PDS AH AH

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