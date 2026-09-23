PM Modi Hails Mirabai Chanu After Asian Games Silver, Says ‘India Is Proud’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirabai Chanu secured Asian Games 49kg weightlifting silver medal.

Chanu ended her 12-year wait for an Asian Games medal.

She lifted a total of 198kg, adding to her decorated career.

Prime Minister Modi praised Chanu's determination and consistency.

Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu finally added an Asian Games medal to her decorated career after winning silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting event at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday. The Indian lifter totalled 198kg to finish second in the competition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chanu on the achievement, praising her determination and consistency after she ended a long wait for an Asian Games podium finish.

“A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her,” Modi wrote in a post shared on X.

WATCH: PM Modi's Post For Mirabai Chanu

A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/PTKLjXRjjw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2026

Mirabai Chanu Finally Gets Her Asian Games Medal

Chanu had been waiting for an Asian Games medal since making her debut at the continental event. Her latest performance in Nagoya ended a 12-year wait and also gave India its first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 1998.

The Olympic silver medallist opened her snatch campaign with 83kg before successfully completing lifts of 85kg and 87kg. She then lifted 107kg in her opening clean and jerk attempt before successfully clearing 111kg.

Her 198kg combined total was enough to secure silver, with North Korea's Ri Song Gum taking gold. Chanu's medal also filled one of the few remaining gaps in an otherwise highly decorated international career.

Chanu Missed Out At Hangzhou In 2023

Chanu's wait for an Asian Games medal had previously included a frustrating setback at the 2023 Hangzhou edition. She was unable to complete her final clean and jerk attempt after suffering an injury and eventually finished outside the podium places.

The Nagoya medal therefore carried additional significance for the 32-year-old, who had spoken about wanting to finally add an Asian Games medal to her collection.

Chanu arrived in Japan after another successful Commonwealth Games campaign, having won gold in Glasgow earlier this year. She returned to training almost immediately after that competition with the Asian Games firmly in her sights.

Another Major Medal For India's Star Weightlifter

Chanu is already a Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and a multiple-time Commonwealth Games champion. Her latest achievement adds an Asian Games silver to that collection.

Her international career has also included world and continental honours, making the Nagoya podium finish another significant milestone for the Manipuri weightlifter.

Chanu began her formal weightlifting journey in 2008 and went on to establish herself as one of India's leading lifters. Her rise from Nongpok Kakching in Manipur to the Olympic podium has made her one of the country's most recognised athletes.

For Chanu, however, the Asian Games medal had remained an unfinished chapter until Wednesday.

PM Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu

Modi's message came soon after Chanu secured the silver medal in Nagoya. The Prime Minister highlighted her consistency and determination while congratulating her on the achievement.

“Best wishes for her future endeavours,” Modi added in his message.

The result also extended India's medal haul at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Chanu's silver adding another medal to the country's campaign.

For the Indian weightlifter, the result was about more than another podium finish. After years of waiting and a disappointing exit from the medal race at Hangzhou, Chanu finally has her Asian Games medal.