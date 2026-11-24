The first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington ended in a draw. However, an on-field incident involving Indian captain Shubman Gill and fast bowler Akash Deep attracted considerable attention during the match. Gill was seen expressing his frustration towards Akash Deep after the pacer failed to capitalise on a run-out opportunity.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has now reacted to the incident, delivering an important message about leadership and supporting teammates.

The incident took place on the fifth day of the Wellington Test when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were batting for New Zealand. On the first delivery of the 71st over, Mitchell pushed the ball towards mid-on and set off for a run. However, after running halfway down the pitch, he was sent back by Blundell at the non-striker's end.

India had a golden opportunity to dismiss Mitchell through a run-out, but Akash Deep failed to collect the ball cleanly. The missed chance frustrated captain Shubman Gill, who was subsequently seen reprimanding the fast bowler.

Getting Mitchell out at that stage could have significantly changed the course of the match. Instead, the New Zealand batter continued to frustrate India's bowling attack, spending considerable time at the crease.

Ajinkya Rahane's strong message to Shubman Gill

Reacting to the incident, Ajinkya Rahane stressed that mistakes are part of the game and that teammates should support each other rather than criticise them.

Rahane said, "Instead of focusing solely on the ball, your attention should be on where you intend to throw it. Such errors can happen, but I believe that in the aftermath, it is vital for a fielder to receive support from their teammates. Akash Deep needed that support - after all, it is the bowlers who ultimately secure wickets for the team."

Missed run-out opportunity proved costly for India

India missed a crucial opportunity to dismiss Daryl Mitchell after Akash Deep failed to complete the run-out. The New Zealand batter went on to play a determined innings of 49 runs off 186 deliveries, occupying the crease for 31 overs.

Mitchell's patient batting played an important role in frustrating the Indian bowling attack and helping New Zealand secure a draw. Had India managed to dismiss him during that missed run-out opportunity, the match could potentially have taken a different turn.