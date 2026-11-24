Priyansh Arya has created history in Indian domestic cricket with a sensational batting performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Representing Delhi against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the young batter smashed an unbeaten-looking 181-run knock off just 68 deliveries, helping his team post a massive total of 275 runs.

With this remarkable innings, Priyansh has become the Indian batter with the highest individual score in men's T20 cricket. He broke the previous record held by KL Rahul, who had scored 152 runs for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the IPL earlier this year.

Leading Delhi in the tournament, Priyansh Arya opened the innings and completely dominated the opposition bowling attack. His explosive knock featured 19 sixes and seven fours. Remarkably, none of the other Delhi batters managed to cross the 30-run mark.

Highest individual scores by Indian batters in men's T20 cricket

Priyansh's 181-run effort has taken him to the top of the list of highest individual scores by an Indian in men's T20 cricket. KL Rahul occupies the second position with his 152-run innings for Delhi Capitals, while Tilak Varma is third with 151 runs for Hyderabad in 2024.

Here are the top individual scores in men's T20 cricket:

181 runs - Priyansh Arya (Delhi)

152 runs - KL Rahul (Delhi Capitals)

151 runs - Tilak Varma (Hyderabad)

148 runs - Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)

Notably, no other Indian batter has crossed the 150-run mark in men's T20 cricket.

Priyansh Arya scores century in just 36 balls, equals world record

Priyansh Arya reached his century in just 36 deliveries, making his innings even more special. He also smashed 19 sixes during his 68-ball stay at the crease, equalling the world record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single men's T20 innings.

Finn Allen had previously achieved the same feat in June 2025, hitting 19 sixes in an innings. Priyansh has now joined the New Zealand batter in this elite list with his extraordinary performance against Tamil Nadu.