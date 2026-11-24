Punjab Kings have begun reshaping their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027, with Paras Mhambrey set to take over as the team's bowling coach and Rajiv Kumar expected to join as the fielding coach. Both will work under head coach Ricky Ponting, who is set to continue with the franchise for the upcoming season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will replace James Hopes, while Rajiv Kumar is expected to take over the fielding responsibilities from former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin. Both Hopes and Haddin parted ways with Punjab Kings last month, prompting changes in the team's coaching setup.

Paras Mhambrey to join Punjab Kings

Paras Mhambrey brings considerable coaching experience to the Punjab Kings setup. He previously worked alongside Ricky Ponting at Mumbai Indians and served as India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024 under head coach Rahul Dravid.

During his tenure with the Indian team, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and finished runners-up at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Mhambrey's experience at the international level is expected to strengthen Punjab's bowling department ahead of the next IPL season.

Rajiv Kumar, meanwhile, is also set to join the franchise as fielding coach. He has previously been associated with Chennai Super Kings.

Punjab Kings prepare for IPL 2027

Punjab Kings made significant progress under captain Shreyas Iyer, although the franchise narrowly missed qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs. The team has now begun preparations for the next season, making changes to both its playing squad and coaching staff.

Ahead of IPL 2027, Punjab released six players while retaining the core of its squad. Hardik Pandya has joined the franchise from Mumbai Indians, while Arshdeep Singh has moved in the opposite direction to Mumbai.

Punjab Kings' retention and release list

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya (trade), Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Musheer Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge and Harnoor Singh.

Released players: Nehal Wadhera, Lockie Ferguson, Paila Avinash, Mitchell Owen, Pravin Dubey and Vishal Nishad.