The first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington ended in a draw, despite India's dominant batting performance. The visitors scored a massive 720/9 in their first innings and secured a substantial lead of 352 runs. However, India's bowlers failed to dismiss New Zealand on the final day, allowing the hosts to finish at 239/5 and force a draw.

With the opening match producing no result, the second and final Test of the series has become even more important. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and claim the series.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming India-New Zealand second Test, including its date, venue and timings.

When and where will India vs New Zealand 2nd Test be played?

India and New Zealand are currently competing in a two-match Test series. Following the drawn opening encounter in Wellington, the teams will now travel to Christchurch for the second Test.

The second match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting Friday, November 27. The five-day contest will continue until December 1, with both sides aiming to finish the series with a win.

What time will IND-NZ 2nd Test begin?

India vs New Zealand second Test will begin at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss is scheduled to take place at 3:00 AM, 30 minutes before the start of play.

The match will begin at the same time on all five scheduled days. Given the time difference between India and New Zealand, Indian cricket fans will have to tune in early in the morning to follow the action.

First Test ends in a draw

The opening Test at the Basin Reserve saw plenty of action, but neither team managed to secure a victory. New Zealand batted first and scored 368 runs in their opening innings.

India responded with an impressive 720/9 before declaring, taking a commanding lead of 352 runs. However, the Indian bowling attack could not complete the job on the final day. New Zealand managed to reach 239/5 in their second innings, ensuring that the match ended in a draw.

IND vs NZ: Full squads for IND vs NZ 2nd Test

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (Captain), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner.