What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento, 34, died from apparent heart attack.

UFC confirmed his passing, expressing condolences to family.

He joined UFC in 2021, compiled a 4-2 record.

Allan Nascimento Passes Away: The mixed martial arts community is mourning the loss of UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento, who has died at the age of 34. The Brazilian fighter was found unresponsive on Monday morning after suffering what has been described as an apparent heart attack in his sleep. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) confirmed the tragic news in an official statement, paying tribute to Nascimento and extending its condolences to his family and loved ones.

His sudden passing has come as a shock, particularly as he had remained an active competitor inside the Octagon.

UFC Confirms Allan Nascimento's Death

This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Our thoughts and deepest… pic.twitter.com/vlaBaBOyJr — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2026

In a statement released on Monday, the UFC announced that Nascimento had passed away after an apparent heart attack.

"This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved fighter and exemplary flyweight, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep."

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"Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

At this stage, the promotion has stated that the incident appears to have been caused by a heart attack. However, no additional medical findings or official confirmation regarding the exact cause of death have been made public.

Brazilian Flyweight Remained Active In The UFC

Nascimento joined the UFC in 2021 and spent the past few years competing in the flyweight division. His most recent appearance came in June, when he suffered a defeat to Mitch Raposo in Las Vegas.

The timing of his death has left many in the combat sports world stunned, as he had continued competing at the highest level without any publicly known indication of a serious health issue.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Nascimento built a reputation as a dangerous submission specialist and was respected for his composed style inside the cage.

Over the course of his professional MMA career, he compiled a record of 22 wins and seven defeats. During his time in the UFC, he registered a 4-2 record while establishing himself as a competitive presence in one of the promotion's deepest divisions.