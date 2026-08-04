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English NewsSportsWhat Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

What Happened To Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Dies Aged 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died aged 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, with the promotion confirming the tragic news in a statement.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento, 34, died from apparent heart attack.
  • UFC confirmed his passing, expressing condolences to family.
  • He joined UFC in 2021, compiled a 4-2 record.

Allan Nascimento Passes Away: The mixed martial arts community is mourning the loss of UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento, who has died at the age of 34. The Brazilian fighter was found unresponsive on Monday morning after suffering what has been described as an apparent heart attack in his sleep. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) confirmed the tragic news in an official statement, paying tribute to Nascimento and extending its condolences to his family and loved ones.

His sudden passing has come as a shock, particularly as he had remained an active competitor inside the Octagon.

UFC Confirms Allan Nascimento's Death

In a statement released on Monday, the UFC announced that Nascimento had passed away after an apparent heart attack.

"This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved fighter and exemplary flyweight, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep."

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"Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

At this stage, the promotion has stated that the incident appears to have been caused by a heart attack. However, no additional medical findings or official confirmation regarding the exact cause of death have been made public.

Brazilian Flyweight Remained Active In The UFC

Nascimento joined the UFC in 2021 and spent the past few years competing in the flyweight division. His most recent appearance came in June, when he suffered a defeat to Mitch Raposo in Las Vegas.

The timing of his death has left many in the combat sports world stunned, as he had continued competing at the highest level without any publicly known indication of a serious health issue.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Nascimento built a reputation as a dangerous submission specialist and was respected for his composed style inside the cage.

Over the course of his professional MMA career, he compiled a record of 22 wins and seven defeats. During his time in the UFC, he registered a 4-2 record while establishing himself as a competitive presence in one of the promotion's deepest divisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Allan Nascimento?

Allan Nascimento was a 34-year-old Brazilian UFC flyweight fighter. He was known as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and a dangerous submission specialist.

What was the reported cause of Allan Nascimento's death?

Allan Nascimento was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. The UFC confirmed this, though no further medical findings have been made public.

When did Allan Nascimento join the UFC?

Allan Nascimento joined the UFC in 2021, competing in the flyweight division. He compiled a 4-2 record during his time with the promotion.

What was Allan Nascimento's professional MMA record?

Throughout his professional mixed martial arts career, Allan Nascimento accumulated a record of 22 wins and 7 defeats. He was an active competitor at the highest level.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
MMA UFC Allan Nascimento Combat Sports
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