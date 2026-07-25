Why Lamps Are Lit On Amavasya: Know The Right Direction, Time And Spiritual Meaning

Amavasya, or the new moon day, is regarded as one of the most spiritually significant occasions in Sanatan Dharma. Many devotees light an oil lamp at home as part of their prayers, believing it helps invite peace, prosperity and divine blessings. Religious traditions associate the ritual with Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and reverence for ancestors. The act is also seen as a reminder that light represents hope and wisdom over darkness. According to Hindu beliefs, following the correct direction, timing and method while lighting a lamp on Amavasya enhances the spiritual value of the ritual and the prayers offered.

Amavasya Deepak Significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Amavasya is considered an important day for worship, charity, and remembering one's ancestors. Lighting a lamp is believed to remove negativity from the home and create a peaceful atmosphere. The flame symbolises knowledge, purity and positive energy. Religious traditions also associate the ritual with seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for happiness and prosperity.

ALSO READ | Two Eclipses In 15 Days This August, Know Their Astrological Significance And Zodiac-Wise Impact

Which Direction Should The Lamp Face?

Religious traditions suggest that the direction of the lamp carries spiritual importance. A lamp lit facing the east is believed to promote knowledge and positivity, while one facing the north is associated with prosperity. Devotees generally light the lamp during the evening prayers, around sunset, after cleaning the place of worship. Using a clean earthen or brass lamp is commonly recommended for the ritual.

ALSO READ | Performing Rudrabhishek In Sawan? Know The Correct Seating Position For Husband And Wife

Which Oil Is Considered Auspicious?

Different oils are used for different religious purposes. Ghee is widely considered the most auspicious for worship and is believed to invite divine blessings. Sesame oil is traditionally used on Amavasya, particularly during prayers dedicated to ancestors, while mustard oil is also used in several regions according to local customs. These practices are based on long-standing religious traditions followed by devotees.

Religious Beliefs

In Sanatan Dharma, lighting a lamp on Amavasya is more than a daily ritual. It reflects the belief that light dispels darkness, ignorance, and negative influences. Devotees perform the ritual with faith, praying for family well-being, peace and prosperity. According to religious beliefs, offering a lamp with sincerity is also a way of expressing gratitude to the divine and paying respect to one's ancestors.

The customs associated with Amavasya differ across regions and families, but lighting a lamp remains one of the most widely followed traditions. Devotees are encouraged to observe these rituals with faith while respecting the practices followed in their own households and traditions.