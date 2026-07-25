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English NewsReligionWhy Lamps Are Lit On Amavasya: Know The Right Direction, Time And Spiritual Meaning

Why Lamps Are Lit On Amavasya: Know The Right Direction, Time And Spiritual Meaning

Lighting a lamp on Amavasya is an important ritual in Sanatan Dharma. Learn the correct direction, ideal timing, suitable oil to use, and the religious significance behind this tradition, which is believed to invite positivity, prosperity, and blessings from the divine and ancestors.

Written By : Astrologer Ruchi Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amavasya lamp lighting invites peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.
  • The lamp symbolises knowledge, purity, dispelling negativity from homes.
  • Specific directions and oils enhance the Amavasya lamp ritual.

Amavasya, or the new moon day, is regarded as one of the most spiritually significant occasions in Sanatan Dharma. Many devotees light an oil lamp at home as part of their prayers, believing it helps invite peace, prosperity and divine blessings. Religious traditions associate the ritual with Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and reverence for ancestors. The act is also seen as a reminder that light represents hope and wisdom over darkness. According to Hindu beliefs, following the correct direction, timing and method while lighting a lamp on Amavasya enhances the spiritual value of the ritual and the prayers offered.

Amavasya Deepak Significance

According to Hindu beliefs, Amavasya is considered an important day for worship, charity, and remembering one's ancestors. Lighting a lamp is believed to remove negativity from the home and create a peaceful atmosphere. The flame symbolises knowledge, purity and positive energy. Religious traditions also associate the ritual with seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for happiness and prosperity.

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Which Direction Should The Lamp Face?

Religious traditions suggest that the direction of the lamp carries spiritual importance. A lamp lit facing the east is believed to promote knowledge and positivity, while one facing the north is associated with prosperity. Devotees generally light the lamp during the evening prayers, around sunset, after cleaning the place of worship. Using a clean earthen or brass lamp is commonly recommended for the ritual.

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Which Oil Is Considered Auspicious?

Different oils are used for different religious purposes. Ghee is widely considered the most auspicious for worship and is believed to invite divine blessings. Sesame oil is traditionally used on Amavasya, particularly during prayers dedicated to ancestors, while mustard oil is also used in several regions according to local customs. These practices are based on long-standing religious traditions followed by devotees.

Religious Beliefs

In Sanatan Dharma, lighting a lamp on Amavasya is more than a daily ritual. It reflects the belief that light dispels darkness, ignorance, and negative influences. Devotees perform the ritual with faith, praying for family well-being, peace and prosperity. According to religious beliefs, offering a lamp with sincerity is also a way of expressing gratitude to the divine and paying respect to one's ancestors.

The customs associated with Amavasya differ across regions and families, but lighting a lamp remains one of the most widely followed traditions. Devotees are encouraged to observe these rituals with faith while respecting the practices followed in their own households and traditions.

 
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of lighting a lamp on Amavasya?

Lighting a lamp on Amavasya is believed to invite peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. It helps remove negativity and create a peaceful atmosphere, also seeking blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Which direction should a lamp face when lit on Amavasya?

A lamp lit facing the east is believed to promote knowledge and positivity. If it faces north, it is associated with prosperity.

Which oils are considered auspicious for lighting a lamp on Amavasya?

Ghee is widely considered the most auspicious oil for worship. Sesame oil is traditionally used for prayers dedicated to ancestors, and mustard oil is also used in some regions.

When is the best time to light the lamp on Amavasya?

Devotees generally light the lamp during evening prayers, around sunset, after cleaning the place of worship. This practice is believed to enhance the ritual's spiritual value.

Published at : 25 Jul 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Vishnu Sanatan Dharma Amavasya Significance Amavasya 2026 Amavasya Rituals Amavasya Deepak Lighting Lamp On Amavasya Right Direction For Lamp Best Time To Light Diya
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