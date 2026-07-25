Lighting a lamp on Amavasya is believed to invite peace, prosperity, and divine blessings. It helps remove negativity and create a peaceful atmosphere, also seeking blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
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Why Lamps Are Lit On Amavasya: Know The Right Direction, Time And Spiritual Meaning
Lighting a lamp on Amavasya is an important ritual in Sanatan Dharma. Learn the correct direction, ideal timing, suitable oil to use, and the religious significance behind this tradition, which is believed to invite positivity, prosperity, and blessings from the divine and ancestors.
- Amavasya lamp lighting invites peace, prosperity, and divine blessings.
- The lamp symbolises knowledge, purity, dispelling negativity from homes.
- Specific directions and oils enhance the Amavasya lamp ritual.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of lighting a lamp on Amavasya?
Which direction should a lamp face when lit on Amavasya?
A lamp lit facing the east is believed to promote knowledge and positivity. If it faces north, it is associated with prosperity.
Which oils are considered auspicious for lighting a lamp on Amavasya?
Ghee is widely considered the most auspicious oil for worship. Sesame oil is traditionally used for prayers dedicated to ancestors, and mustard oil is also used in some regions.
When is the best time to light the lamp on Amavasya?
Devotees generally light the lamp during evening prayers, around sunset, after cleaning the place of worship. This practice is believed to enhance the ritual's spiritual value.
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