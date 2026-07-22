Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vedic texts warn of storms, quakes, and political instability.

The month of August 2026 is considered extremely important from an astrological and astronomical perspective. This month will see both a solar and lunar eclipse. A solar eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026, while a lunar eclipse will occur on August 28, 2026. There is a gap of approximately 16 days between these two eclipses occurring in the month of sawan In Vedic astrology, when both a solar and a lunar eclipse occur within the same fortnight, or approximately 15-16 days, it is considered an important astronomical and astrological event. Such eclipses are seen not only as celestial events but also as signs of change in nature, society, and human life. Let's find out what the occurrence of two eclipses in August indicates.

Second Solar And Lunar Eclipse Of 2026

According to Vedic calendars, the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, will occur in the zodiac sign of Cancer and the constellation of Ashlesha. A partial lunar eclipse on August 28, 2026, on Raksha Bandhan, will occur in the zodiac sign of Aquarius and the constellation of Shatabhisha. Neither eclipse will be visible in India.

Solar Eclipse Time - According to Indian Standard Time, this solar eclipse will begin at 11:17 pm on August 12, 2026 and will continue till 4:25 am on the next day i.e. August 13.

Lunar Eclipse Time - According to Indian time, this eclipse will last from 6.53 am to 12.31 pm.

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These Signs Are Giving Two Eclipses In 15 Days.

When two eclipses occur in the same period, it is called an eclipse season. The effects of eclipses are described in detail in the Rahucharadhyaya of the Brihatsamhita, written by Acharya Varahamihira.

According to this, when both solar and lunar eclipses occur in the same eclipse phase, then incidents like strong storms, earthquake occur and the possibility of loss of life increases.

New challenges may arise before the states and the government administration.

There are chances of increased activities on the borders, political instability and turmoil in public life.

Note- These are classical astrological signs, the results of eclipses are told on the basis of their constellation, zodiac sign, visibility and other planetary combinations.

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What Is Eclipse In Mythology?

The earliest mention of an eclipse is found in the Rigveda, Mandala 5, Sukta 40. It describes an Asura named Swarbhanu covering the Sun with darkness, causing all around to become pitch black. Then, through his penance and Vedic mantras, the sage Atri restored the Sun's light. Later Puranas linked this event to the story of Rahu and Ketu. The Bhagavata Purana (Skandha 8) describes the churning of the ocean, the origin of Rahu and Ketu, and the causes of solar and lunar eclipses. According to this story, Rahu attempts to swallow the Sun and Moon.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein

