Performing Rudrabhishek In Sawan? Know The Correct Seating Position For Husband And Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife sits on left side for eating, sleeping, receiving blessings.

Only a few days are left for the beginning of Sawan. Shravan begins on July 30th, and Shiva devotees will be immersed in the service of Lord Shiva until August 28th. Religious belief holds that couples who worship and perform abhishekam together during Sawan will have a happy married life. You receive blessings of good fortune, wealth, children, etc. If you also perform Jalabhishek or Rudrabhishek of Mahadev in the month of Sawan, then according to Vastu, know which side of the husband the wife should sit during Shiva worship and what is its significance.

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On Which Side Should The Wife Sit During Shiva Puja, Right Or Left Side Of The Husband

In most religious rituals after marriage, it is considered auspicious for the husband and wife to sit together and worship. There are many Vedic traditions, including puja, recitation, havan, yagya, ancestral rites, and marriage, where the wife sits on the husband's right or left side during certain religious ceremonies. On which side of the husband the wife should sit during Shiva puja in Sawan, we understand this from the verses mentioned in the scriptures. According to the verses in Sanskar Ganapati and some traditional ritualistic texts, Kanyadaane Vivahe cha Pratistha-Yagyakarmani. Sarveshu Dharmakaryeshu wife Dakshinah Smrita. That is - during Kanyadaan, marriage, yagya, deity puja, pratishtha and other religious rituals, the wife's place is said to be on the right side of the husband. The reason for this is believed to be that in religious rituals, husband and wife participate jointly as the host couple, hence in the Vedic tradition, on these occasions, the religious rituals are performed by making the wife sit on the right side. In such a situation, if husband and wife are performing Rudrabhishek or worshipping Lord Shiva together in the month of Sawan, then the wife should sit on the right side of the husband .

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When Does The Wife Sit On The Left Side Of The Husband?

Left vermilion grains, left chaiva dwiragmane, left shayanakshyayan bhavejjae priyarthini. Aashivarde Abhishekhe Cha Padaprakshalen Tath, Shayane Bhojane Chaiv Patni Tuttarto Bhavet.

According to this verse from the Sanskar Ganapati text, the wife's place is considered to be on the husband's left side on certain auspicious and family occasions. These include occasions such as Sindoordaan, eating, sleeping, serving the husband, and receiving blessings from elders.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

