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English NewsReligionMercury Sets Today, August 18: Professionals And Business Owners Should Avoid These Mistakes For The Next 32 Days

Mercury Sets Today, August 18: Professionals And Business Owners Should Avoid These Mistakes For The Next 32 Days

Budh Asta 2026: Mercury remains combust from August 18 to September 19. Know which precautions to take at work and in business, and which mistakes to avoid during these 32 days.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Clarify job responsibilities and back up important data.

According to astrology, whenever a planet comes too close to the Sun, its causative power weakens due to the Sun's intense rays. Mercury is setting on August 18. When Mercury sets, it is extremely important to exercise caution in matters related to intellect, speech, writing, communication, business, and decision-making; even the slightest mistake can prove costly. Mercury will rise on September 19th. According to astrologer Suresh Shrimali, for these 32 days, those in jobs and businesses should think before they speak, read before they write, and investigate before making decisions. Furthermore, let's explore the things to be cautious about.

What Should Be Kept In Mind During Mercury's Setting Time? 

Do not sign any document without reading it

Avoid hastily accepting contracts, agreements, tenders, official letters, or legal documents during Mercury's setting. It's best to double-check every condition and figure. Astrologically, errors in written work and calculations are likely when Mercury is weak.

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Don't rush to send emails and WhatsApp messages

Sending an email to the wrong person at work, missing an attachment, or misinterpreting something can cause problems. In such a situation, double-check the name, address, file, and message before sending any message or email.

Do not consider verbal words as the final decision.

In business, finalize any deal, payment or partnership only after recording it in writing and not verbally.

Don't make big business decisions in haste.

Avoid hasty decisions regarding new investments, large-scale purchases, new partnerships, or business expansion. Astrologically, it's advisable to exercise extra caution in your logic and decision-making during Mercury's setting period.

Avoid arguments in the office

Mercury is also considered the planet associated with speech and communication. Therefore, when speaking with superiors, office colleagues, or clients, speak thoughtfully. It's best to avoid turning small matters into arguments. 

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Check your account and financial statements carefully.

Businesses should carefully verify bills, payments, bank transactions, tax documents, and accounts. Especially for large transactions, keep an additional verification.

Do not accept new responsibilities in your job without understanding them.

Instead of enthusiastically saying yes to a new assignment, clarify the deadlines, responsibilities, and expectations. This can help prevent misunderstandings later.

Keep important data and documents safe

Mercury is associated with information and communication. Therefore, it would be wise to back up important files, passwords, account details, contracts, and office records during this time.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com  does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of business and financial decisions require extra caution?

Avoid hasty decisions on new investments, large purchases, or partnerships. Carefully verify bills, payments, bank transactions, and tax documents, especially for large transactions.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Budh Asta 2026 Mercury Combust 2026 Mercury Combust August 2026
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