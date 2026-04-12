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HomeReligionWhen Will Sawan Begin In 2026? Know Date, Significance, Rituals And All About This Sacred Month

When Will Sawan Begin In 2026? Know Date, Significance, Rituals And All About This Sacred Month

Know Sawan start date, Somwar vrat list and significance. Understand rituals, important days and why this month is considered highly sacred.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

In Hinduism, Lord Shiv, revered as Mahadev, is considered the ultimate source of welfare and transformation. The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds immense spiritual importance for devotees of Lord Shiv. It is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and usually falls between July and August. It is believed that during this sacred period, Lord Shiv resides on Earth, and even offering a single pot of water to the Shivling can help devotees overcome their difficulties.

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When Will Sawan Begin?

In 2026, the Sawan month will begin on July 30 and conclude on August 28, lasting for approximately 28 days. Apart from the Mondays of Sawan, several other dates in this month are considered highly auspicious for worship, including Pradosh Vrat (Trayodashi), Sawan Shivratri (Chaturdashi), Nag Panchami, Amavasya, and Purnima, especially for performing Jalabhishek.

Sawan Somwar 2026 Dates

  • July 30, 2026: Beginning of Sawan
  • August 3, 2026: First Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • August 10, 2026: Second Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • August 17, 2026: Third Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • August 24, 2026: Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat
  • August 28, 2026: End of Shravan Month

Significance Of Sawan

The Sawan month is considered highly rewarding and spiritually uplifting. It is believed that sincere devotion and selfless actions during this time can lead to liberation (moksha). During this period, thousands of devotees undertake the Kanwar Yatra to holy places like Haridwar and Gangotri in Uttarakhand. Carrying holy Ganga water on their shoulders, they travel on foot and offer it to Lord Shiv. It is believed that this act helps cleanse sins accumulated over lifetimes.

What To Do During Sawan

Devotees are encouraged to perform Rudrabhishek throughout the month. Maintaining a balanced diet is important, and it is advised to avoid leafy vegetables during this period. Performing rituals such as Grah Yagya, Homa, and other sacred offerings is believed to bring desired results.

Spiritual discipline is emphasized, including sleeping on the floor, observing celibacy, speaking truthfully, and maintaining self-control. Devotees should take a holy bath in the morning, meditate, and perform regular worship of Lord Shiv. Chanting the Gayatri Mantra and the powerful Shiv mantra 'Om Namah Shivya' daily is considered highly beneficial.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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'Kanwar Yatra' Sawan Vrat Dates Sawan 2026 Sawan Somwar 2026 Shravan Month Dates Shravan Significance
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