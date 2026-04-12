When Will Sawan Begin In 2026? Know Date, Significance, Rituals And All About This Sacred Month

In Hinduism, Lord Shiv, revered as Mahadev, is considered the ultimate source of welfare and transformation. The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds immense spiritual importance for devotees of Lord Shiv. It is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and usually falls between July and August. It is believed that during this sacred period, Lord Shiv resides on Earth, and even offering a single pot of water to the Shivling can help devotees overcome their difficulties.

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When Will Sawan Begin?

In 2026, the Sawan month will begin on July 30 and conclude on August 28, lasting for approximately 28 days. Apart from the Mondays of Sawan, several other dates in this month are considered highly auspicious for worship, including Pradosh Vrat (Trayodashi), Sawan Shivratri (Chaturdashi), Nag Panchami, Amavasya, and Purnima, especially for performing Jalabhishek.

Sawan Somwar 2026 Dates

July 30, 2026: Beginning of Sawan

Beginning of Sawan August 3, 2026: First Sawan Somwar Vrat

First Sawan Somwar Vrat August 10, 2026: Second Sawan Somwar Vrat

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat August 17, 2026: Third Sawan Somwar Vrat

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat August 24, 2026: Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat August 28, 2026: End of Shravan Month

Significance Of Sawan

The Sawan month is considered highly rewarding and spiritually uplifting. It is believed that sincere devotion and selfless actions during this time can lead to liberation (moksha). During this period, thousands of devotees undertake the Kanwar Yatra to holy places like Haridwar and Gangotri in Uttarakhand. Carrying holy Ganga water on their shoulders, they travel on foot and offer it to Lord Shiv. It is believed that this act helps cleanse sins accumulated over lifetimes.

What To Do During Sawan

Devotees are encouraged to perform Rudrabhishek throughout the month. Maintaining a balanced diet is important, and it is advised to avoid leafy vegetables during this period. Performing rituals such as Grah Yagya, Homa, and other sacred offerings is believed to bring desired results.

Spiritual discipline is emphasized, including sleeping on the floor, observing celibacy, speaking truthfully, and maintaining self-control. Devotees should take a holy bath in the morning, meditate, and perform regular worship of Lord Shiv. Chanting the Gayatri Mantra and the powerful Shiv mantra 'Om Namah Shivya' daily is considered highly beneficial.

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