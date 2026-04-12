Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Baisakhi, a Sikh festival, celebrates new solar year April 14.

It commemorates Khalsa Panth's 1699 founding by Guru Gobind Singh.

Baisakhi also marks the rabi crop harvest season in Punjab.

Vibrant fairs showcase Punjabi culture, music, dance, and games.

Baisakhi, one of the most significant festivals for the Sikh community, will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The festival marks the transition of the Sun from Pisces to Aries, symbolising the beginning of a new solar year and holding both religious and seasonal importance.

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Historical Significance And Formation Of Khalsa

Baisakhi holds deep historical relevance as it commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh. On this day, the foundation of the 'Panj Pyare' (the five beloved ones) was laid, strengthening unity, discipline, and spiritual identity within the Sikh community.

Harvest Festival And Cultural Celebrations

The festival also coincides with the harvest season of the rabi crops in Punjab, making it a time of gratitude and joy for farmers. People gather to thank God for a good harvest and celebrate the onset of the new year.

Baisakhi is widely celebrated with vibrant fairs, especially in regions like Punjab and Haryana. These fairs showcase traditional music, folk dances, games, and handicrafts, reflecting the richness of Sikh culture. Festivities are marked by energetic performances of Bhangra and Gidda, accompanied by dhol beats.

More than just a tradition, the fairs and celebrations of Baisakhi represent a blend of culture, hard work, and devotion. The festival highlights the importance of expressing gratitude and celebrating the fruits of one’s labor with joy and community spirit.

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