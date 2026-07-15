Wearing Rudraksha? Follow These 5 Essential Rules For Maximum Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rudraksha, sacred to Shiva, requires devotion and proper rituals.

Wear Rudraksha during auspicious times after purification and chanting.

Maintain purity, avoid damaged beads, and practice positive conduct.

Spiritual benefits come through faith, worship, and righteous conduct.

In Sanatan Dharma, Rudraksha is regarded as one of the most sacred symbols associated with Lord Shiva. Many devotees wear it during Sawan, Mahashivratri, Mondays, and other auspicious occasions, believing it brings inner peace, confidence, and spiritual strength. However, according to religious beliefs, simply wearing a Rudraksha is not enough. Certain traditions and practices are recommended to preserve its spiritual significance. Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas says Rudraksha should be worn with devotion, purity, and the proper rituals.

Choose The Right Time And The Right Rudraksha

According to religious beliefs, Monday, the holy month of Sawan, Mahashivratri, and other auspicious occasions are considered ideal for wearing Rudraksha. Before wearing it, devotees traditionally purify the Rudraksha with Ganga water or clean water, remember Lord Shiva, and chant "Om Namah Shivaya." Dr. Anish Vyas also advises choosing the correct Mukhi (face) Rudraksha. Rudrakshas are available from one-faced to twenty-one-faced, and each is believed to have its own religious and astrological significance. Those planning to wear a specific Mukhi Rudraksha may benefit from consulting an expert before making a choice.

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Purity And Conduct Matter

Religious traditions place great importance on keeping Rudraksha clean and handling it respectfully. It should be stored in a clean place and should never be worn if it is broken or damaged. According to traditional beliefs, wearing Rudraksha also encourages a disciplined lifestyle. Devotees are advised to avoid falsehood, anger, intoxication, and negative behaviour while striving to cultivate positive thoughts, compassion, and self-control. These practices are believed to support spiritual growth and enhance the symbolic significance of Rudraksha.

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Faith Is As Important As Wearing It

Dr. Anish Vyas explains that the spiritual value of Rudraksha is not linked to the bead alone. According to religious beliefs, its benefits are believed to come through faith, regular worship of Lord Shiva, mantra chanting, and righteous conduct. While any devotee can wear a regular Rudraksha, those planning to wear a special Mukhi Rudraksha should seek proper guidance before selecting one.

Keep these points in mind:

Clean the Rudraksha regularly.

Avoid wearing broken or damaged beads.

Wear it respectfully and store it safely.

Chant Lord Shiva's mantras regularly.

Try to maintain a positive and pure mindset.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]