When Is Ashadha Vinayak Chaturthi 2026? Know The Date And Vrat Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Puja offerings include Durva, Modak, flowers, and green donations.

Aniruddha Ganesha is worshipped and fasted on Ashadha Shukla Chaturthi. Aniruddha is one of the many forms of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ashadha Vinayak Chaturthi falls on Friday, July 17, 2026. During this fast, it is customary to donate a gourd to monks. It is believed that devotees who observe a fast and worship Lord Ganesha on this day are relieved of obstacles, mental unrest, and business difficulties. Let's learn the auspicious time, method, and mantra for Ashadha Vinayak Chaturthi Puja.

Ashadha Vinayak Chaturthi 2026 Auspicious Time

The Chaturthi Tithi of Ashadha Shukla Paksha will begin on July 17, 2026, at 6:27 am and will end the next day on July 18, 2026, at 4.42 am.

Why Is Vinayaka Chaturthi Of The Month Of Ashadha Special?

The Ganesha Purana and Shiva Purana mention that Goddess Parvati herself created Vinayaka, and Lord Shiva granted him the boon of being the first to be worshipped. It is believed that worshipping him on Vinayaka Chaturthi removes obstacles and brings success. Therefore, it is customary to worship Lord Ganesha before any auspicious task.

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Who Should Observe Vinayaka Chaturthi Fast?

According to the Puranas, Lord Ganesha is the lord of wisdom and success. Therefore, students should worship and fast on Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is believed that this enhances one's decision-making abilities, brings success in studies, and increases mental concentration.

What Should Be Offered During The Puja On Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Durva (21 bundles or 21 straws)

red or yellow flowers

Modak or Laddoo

Vermilion

Akshat

Sandalwood

incense-lamp

Coconut and seasonal fruits

Chant These Mantras During The Puja

OM GAM GANAPATIYE NAMAH.

Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha. O Lord grant me free from hindrance in all my works at all times

Vinayaka Chaturthi Remedies

On Vinayaka Chaturthi, offer 21 Durva (shrub grass) to Lord Ganesha and chant the mantra " Om Gan Ganpataye Namah" 108 times. It is believed that this removes obstacles and brings success in endeavors.

Offer Modak or Gram Flour Laddus

to Lord Ganesha. Offer Modak or Gram Flour Laddus, his favorite, to Lord Ganesha. After the puja, distribute them as Prasad among the family. This brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

Recite Ganesh Atharvashirsha or Ganesh Chalisa

. Recite Ganesh Atharvashirsha or Ganesh Chalisa with devotion on this day. It is believed that this increases wisdom, discretion, and positive energy.

Donate green items to the needy, such as

green gram, green vegetables, green clothes, or green fodder to a cowshed. This practice is considered beneficial for gaining the blessings of Lord Ganesha and achieving auspicious results.

Feed jaggery and green fodder

to a cow on Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is believed that this brings peace and happiness to the family, reduces financial difficulties, and brings virtuous results.

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FAQ 1. When is Ashadha Vinayak Chaturthi 2026?

Answer: Ashadha Vinayak Chaturthi is on Friday, 17 July 2026.

FAQ 2. What should be offered on Vinayak Chaturthi?

Answer: Offer 21 Durva, Modak, red flowers, vermilion, sandalwood and coconut to Lord Ganesha.

FAQ 3. What is the significance of Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Answer: It is believed that worshipping Ganesha and fasting on this day removes obstacles, increases intelligence and brings success in work.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein