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English NewsLifestyleTravelBest Shiva Temples: Visit These 5 Sacred Shrines That Look Heavenly During Sawan

Best Shiva Temples: Visit These 5 Sacred Shrines That Look Heavenly During Sawan

Visit Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, Tungnath and Amarnath during Sawan. Explore five sacred Shiva temples that look breathtaking in the monsoon.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Millions of Shiva devotees visit temples during Sawan.
  • Himalayan temples like Kedarnath offer divine, scenic monsoon experiences.
  • Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Vishwanath hold grand Sawan celebrations.

The holy month of Sawan holds special significance for Lord Shiva devotees. During this auspicious period, millions of pilgrims travel across India to seek blessings at famous Shiva temples. Along with their spiritual importance, many of these temples become even more breathtaking during the monsoon, as mist-covered mountains, lush greenery, and pleasant weather create a divine atmosphere. Here are some of the most beautiful Shiva temples to visit during Sawan.

Himalayan Shiva Temples Offer A Divine Experience

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand is among the most revered Shiva shrines in India. During the monsoon, clouds drift over the snow-clad peaks while lush green valleys add to the temple's charm, creating a truly unforgettable sight. Another must-visit shrine is Tungnath Temple, the world's highest Shiva temple. Although reaching the temple requires a short trek, the scenic trails, misty landscapes, and panoramic mountain views make the journey worthwhile. The Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir also welcomes pilgrims during this season. Devotees from across the country visit to witness the naturally formed ice Shivling, making the annual pilgrimage one of the most sacred experiences for Shiva worshippers.

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Sacred Shiva Temples In The Plains

Among the most famous Shiva temples in central India is Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Every Monday during Sawan, the temple witnesses grand celebrations and attracts thousands of devotees. In Uttar Pradesh, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi becomes the centre of devotion throughout the month. Beautiful decorations, spiritual chants, and long queues of devotees along the ghats create a vibrant and deeply spiritual atmosphere.

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Why These Temples Are Special During Monsoon

The arrival of the monsoon transforms these sacred destinations into breathtaking landscapes. From mist-covered Himalayan shrines to beautifully decorated temples in the plains, each destination offers a unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty. Visiting these Shiva temples during Sawan is not only a religious journey but also an opportunity to experience some of India's most stunning monsoon scenery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the month of Sawan significant for Lord Shiva devotees?

Sawan is a holy month of special significance for Lord Shiva devotees. Millions of pilgrims travel across India during this period to seek blessings at famous Shiva temples.

How does the monsoon season enhance the experience of visiting Shiva temples?

During the monsoon, many Shiva temples become even more breathtaking. Mist-covered mountains, lush greenery, and pleasant weather create a divine atmosphere for pilgrims.

Which Himalayan Shiva temples are popular destinations during Sawan?

Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and Tungnath Temple, the world's highest Shiva temple, are highly revered. The Amarnath Cave in Jammu & Kashmir also welcomes pilgrims to witness its ice Shivling.

What are some prominent Shiva temples in the plains to visit during Sawan?

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi are notable. Both witness grand celebrations and attract thousands of devotees during Sawan.

What unique aspects does visiting these temples during Sawan offer?

The monsoon transforms these sacred destinations into breathtaking landscapes. It offers a unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty, combining a religious journey with stunning monsoon scenery.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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