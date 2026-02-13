Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Powerful Tulsi Remedies To Invite Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, 13 February, during the Krishna Paksha of the Falgun month. Dedicated to Vishnu, this sacred Ekadashi holds immense spiritual importance in Hindu scriptures. It is believed that before embarking on his mission to conquer Lanka, Rama observed this very fast to seek divine victory.

But what makes this Ekadashi especially powerful? Alongside fasting and worship, certain Tulsi-related remedies are considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe these sacred practices help eliminate sorrow, remove poverty and invite the blessings of both Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi into the home.

Let’s explore why Vijaya Ekadashi is so significant, and the Tulsi remedies that can transform your spiritual practice.

Why Vijaya Ekadashi Is Spiritually Significant

Like all Ekadashis, Vijaya Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred days to worship Lord Vishnu. Observing the vrat with sincerity is said to cleanse past sins, remove obstacles, defeat enemies and bring relief from life’s hardships.

Scriptures describe it as a vrat that grants “vijay," victory, not only in external struggles but also in inner battles. For devotees seeking peace, prosperity and divine protection, this day carries profound meaning.

Light A Ghee Lamp Near Tulsi

On Vijaya Ekadashi, it is considered highly auspicious to light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant both in the morning and evening. This simple act is believed to please Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, inviting prosperity and harmony into the household.

However, devotees must remember that Tulsi should not be touched on Ekadashi tithi. Worship should be performed with reverence while maintaining this sacred observance.

Perform Tulsi Parikrama With Mantra Chanting

Circumambulating the Tulsi plant is another powerful remedy on this day. Devotees may perform seven or eleven parikramas while chanting the mantra:

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

Chanting this Vishnu mantra while offering prayers enhances spiritual merit and is believed to remove negativity and financial distress.

Offer Tulsi To Lord Vishnu During Puja

No worship of Lord Vishnu is considered complete without Tulsi leaves. During the Ekadashi puja, devotees offer various bhog (sacred food offerings), but Tulsi remains the most essential element.

On Vijaya Ekadashi 2026, make sure to offer Tulsi to Lord Vishnu as a symbol of devotion and surrender. It is believed that this act alone can bring divine grace and lasting prosperity.

A Day Of Victory, Faith And Renewal

Vijaya Ekadashi is not just about ritual, it is about faith, intention and spiritual renewal. As devotees observe the fast on 13 February 2026, incorporating these Tulsi remedies can deepen the experience and strengthen one’s connection with the divine.

Will this sacred Ekadashi mark a turning point in your life? For many believers, sincere devotion combined with these time-honoured practices opens the door to victory, abundance and inner peace.

