Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMahashivratri 2026: Is It On February 15 Or 16? Know The Exact Date, Puja Timings, And More

Mahashivratri 2026: Is It On February 15 Or 16? Know The Exact Date, Puja Timings, And More

Mahashivratri 2026 holds special religious importance with auspicious timings, rare yogas, and deep mythological significance. Here’s all you need to know about the festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:34 PM (IST)

Mahashivratri, the most revered night dedicated to Lord Shiv, is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism. While Shivratri is observed every month on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha, Mahashivratri falls specifically in the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. Religious beliefs hold that it was on this sacred night that Lord Shiv manifested in the form of the Shivling.

According to scriptures, the shivling symbolically represents the union of mind, consciousness, Brahman, maya, soul, intellect, space, air, fire, water, and earth. This is why worship and meditation performed on Mahashivratri are believed to fulfill devotees’ wishes and grant spiritual merit.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Who Should Avoid Observing The Fast? Know What Scriptures Advise

Mahashivratri 2026 Exact Date 

There has been some confusion regarding whether Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15 or 16 in 2026. As per the Hindu Panchang:

  • Chaturdashi Tithi begins: February 15, 2026, at 5:04 PM
  • Chaturdashi Tithi ends: February 16, 2026, at 5:34 PM

Although Hindu festivals are generally observed based on Udaya Tithi (sunrise), Mahashivratri is celebrated on the day when Chaturdashi prevails during the Nishita Kaal. Based on this rule, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15, 2026.

Nishita Kaal Muhurat

Nishita Kaal: 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM (late night)

Four Prahar Puja Timings On Mahashivratri

  • First Prahar: 6:11 PM – 9:23 PM
  • Second Prahar: 9:23 PM – 12:35 AM (February 16)
  • Third Prahar: 12:35 AM – 3:47 AM (February 16)
  • Fourth Prahar: 3:47 AM – 6:59 AM (February 16)

Rare Auspicious Yogas After 300 Years

Mahashivratri 2026 is considered exceptionally auspicious due to several rare planetary combinations forming after nearly 300 years. On this day:

  • Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog will be formed due to the conjunction of Mercury and Venus.
  • Budhaditya Rajyog will occur with the conjunction of Mercury and the Sun.
  • Shukraditya Yog will form due to the alignment of the Sun and Venus.
  • Shasha Mahapurush Rajyog will be created as Saturn remains in Aquarius.
  • The presence of the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Rahu together in Aquarius will also form a powerful Chaturgrahi Yog.

Astrologers believe these yogas enhance spiritual growth, prosperity, and positive transformations for devotees.

The Story Of Lord Shiv’s Manifestation

According to the Shiv Purana, after the creation of the universe, a dispute arose between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma over supremacy. At that moment, a mysterious, radiant pillar appeared, accompanied by a divine voice declaring that whoever could find its beginning or end would be considered supreme.

Lord Vishnu descended downward while Lord Brahma ascended upward, but neither could find the end of the pillar. Vishnu accepted defeat, while Brahma falsely claimed success. Immediately, a divine voice echoed through the cosmos, proclaiming, “I am the Shivling, without beginning or end.” Lord Shiv then manifested, establishing his supreme cosmic power.

This legend not only symbolizes Shiv’s infinity but also conveys a moral lesson, truth and honesty ultimately prevail, while falsehood leads to downfall.

Mahashivratri And The Path Of Purusharth

Mahashivratri is believed to offer devotees protection from negative forces and the strength to overcome desires such as lust, anger, and greed. The festival is considered especially auspicious for women. Married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried women seek a life partner with virtues like those of Lord Shiv.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahashivratri Significance Mahashivratri 2026 Mahashivratri Date 2026 Mahashivratri Puja Timings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Dies After falling Into An Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Dies After falling Into An Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
News
Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered
Terrorist Pannun’s SJI Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada, Asset Freeze Ordered
Technology
Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry
Anthropic AI Researcher Mrinank Sharma Resigns, Cites AI Safety Concerns & Turns To Poetry
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget