Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Out The Puja Rituals, Significance, Vrat Katha, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varuthini Ekadashi, observed in Vaishakh, grants good fortune and merit.

King Mandhata's legend highlights the fast's power for healing.

Devotees prepare by avoiding specific foods and practices.

Ekadashi observance requires celibacy, prayer, and avoiding negativity.

Varuthini Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month, is considered highly auspicious and believed to bring good fortune. Devotees believe that observing this fast helps eliminate all sins and grants spiritual merit. According to Hindu beliefs, King Mandhata attained heaven due to the power of this Ekadashi.

This sacred fast is also said to help ancestors attain liberation (moksha). In 2026, Varuthini Ekadashi falls on April 13. The observance of this vrat is considered incomplete without listening to or reading its associatedl legend.

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Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to mythology, King Mandhata ruled on the banks of the Narmada River. He was known for his generosity and devotion. Once, while performing penance in a forest, a bear attacked him, biting his leg and dragging him deeper into the jungle. The incident broke his meditation, leaving him severely injured.

In immense pain, the king prayed to Lord Vishnu for protection. Hearing his plea, Lord Vishnu appeared and killed the bear using his Sudarshan Chakra. Despite being saved, the king continued to suffer physically and mentally. He then asked Lord Vishnu for a remedy.

Lord Vishnu explained that the suffering was the result of his past deeds and advised him to observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast in Mathura during the Krishna Paksha of Vaishakh month, along with worship of his Varaha (boar) incarnation.

Following this guidance, King Mandhata observed the fast with devotion. As a result, he regained his health and physical completeness. After his death, he attained moksha. Since then, the observance of Varuthini Ekadashi has been followed. It is believed that this fast brings happiness in both this world and the afterlife, and grants the merit equivalent to performing penance for 10,000 years.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Rituals

Devotees observing this fast are advised to begin preparations from Dashami (the day before Ekadashi) by avoiding certain foods and practices:

Avoid eating in bronze utensils

Refrain from consuming meat

Avoid masoor dal, chickpeas, kodon (millet), leafy vegetables, and honey

Do not eat food prepared by others

Avoid eating more than once a day

On the day of Ekadashi, devotees should maintain celibacy, avoid sleeping at night, and spend time in prayers, scriptural reading, and devotional singing. Negative behaviors such as criticism, anger, and lying are strictly prohibited during the observance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]