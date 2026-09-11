Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nanda Devi Yatra: 12-yearly pilgrimage led by unique ram.

Beginning at Nauti, ram leads pilgrims through challenging terrain.

Four-horned ram serves Nanda's assistant, carrying goddess's offerings.

Yatra symbolizes Nanda's journey; ancient tradition, returning 2026.

The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra is one of Uttarakhand's most ignificant traditional pilgrimages. Held once every 12 years, the sacred journey covers nearly 280 kilometres and is led by a rare four-horned ram known as the Chausingya Khadu.

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How Does Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra Begins

The pilgrimage begins at Nauti with the consecration of the golden idol of Bhagwati Nanda Devi, along with the worship of the sacred Ringal Raj Chhantoli and the four-horned ram. The Rajput Kunwars of Kansua take a ceremonial pledge for the successful completion of the yatra.

Devotees then offer jewellery, clothes, sweets and other items to Goddess Nanda before bidding her farewell towards the Himalayas. The procession continues for around 18 days, with the sacred four-horned ram leading the way.

The animal is considered an important part of the pilgrimage and rests near the goddess's sacred umbrella each night. Pilgrims follow the route barefoot, travelling through challenging high-altitude terrain towards Roopkund, Shail Samudra Glacier and finally Homkund.

At Homkund, near the base of Nanda Ghunti mountain, the Chausingya Khadu is worshipped before it is believed to continue further into the Himalayas. According to tradition, the four-horned ram is not seen again after this point.

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Why 'Chausingya Khadu' Is Central To The Yatra

The Chausingya Khadu is regarded as an assistant of Goddess Nanda and plays a distinctive role in the pilgrimage. Local tradition says that a four-horned ram is born only once every 12 years, which is why the search for the animal begins ahead of the yatra.

During the journey, bags containing jewellery, adornment items and other offerings for the goddess are placed on its back.

The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra is considered one of the longest and most challenging foot pilgrimages in Asia by many. For people in Uttarakhand, it symbolises Goddess Nanda's journey from her maternal home to her marital home in Kailash.

According to local history, Nanda Devi was regarded as the family deity of the kings of Garhwal and the Katyuri rulers of Kumaon. This has given the goddess a special place among communities across both regions.

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Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra History And Beliefs

There are different beliefs about Goddess Nanda's identity. Some traditions describe her as the sister of Goddess Parvati, while others identify Nanda Devi with Parvati herself. She is also associated with the names Shubhananda and Shiva.

One popular belief says that Nanda Devi once returned to her maternal home but could not go back to her marital home for 12 years. She was eventually sent back with great honour and devotion, and the tradition of the Raj Jat Yatra is believed to have emerged from this story.

In Chamoli, Patti Chandpur and Shri Guru Kshetra are considered Nanda's maternal home, while the Badhan region, also known as Nandak Kshetra, is regarded as her marital home.

The yatra has been held 10 times so far, in 1843, 1863, 1886, 1905, 1925, 1951, 1968, 1987, 2000 and 2014. The Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra has now begun again in 2026, continuing the centuries-old tradition after a 12-year gap.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]