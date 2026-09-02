Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minimize plastic, use LED lights, and segregate waste during festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense devotion across India, particularly in Maharashtra. As the festival grows larger each year, many devotees are also choosing ways to reduce its environmental impact. Traditional clay idols, natural colours and responsible immersion practices can help make the celebrations more sustainable without taking away from the festive spirit. Maharashtra Tourism also highlights the use of clay idols, natural dyes and smaller idols as eco-friendly choices.

Choose Clay Idols Over POP

The idol is at the heart of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, making its material an important choice. Devotees can opt for idols made from natural clay, particularly those designed to dissolve more easily in water. Avoiding plaster of Paris (POP) idols can help reduce the amount of non-biodegradable material entering water bodies. Smaller idols are another practical option, especially for home celebrations. They require fewer resources and can be easier to immerse responsibly.

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Use Natural Colours And Decorations

When selecting an idol, look for one painted with natural or water-soluble colours rather than paints containing potentially harmful chemicals. Natural shades derived from plant- or mineral-based sources can be a better choice for an eco-conscious celebration. The same approach can be followed for decorations. Fresh flowers, leaves, cotton fabrics, paper decorations and reusable cloth can replace excessive plastic and thermocol.

Try A Home Immersion

A home visarjan can be a convenient alternative for smaller idols, provided local rules and appropriate practices are followed. A clean tub or container filled with water can be used for a clay idol, allowing the dissolved clay to be reused for plants or disposed of responsibly. However, devotees should avoid putting decorative materials, plastic, metal or other non-dissolvable items into the immersion water.

Use Designated Immersion Facilities

If you prefer traditional visarjan, use designated artificial ponds or authorised immersion points arranged by local authorities. These facilities are intended to manage the environmental impact of immersion and can help prevent direct disposal into natural water bodies. Before immersion, remove flowers, plastic decorations and other non-biodegradable materials from the idol.

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Keep The Celebration Sustainable

Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi does not mean reducing the joy of the festival. Use LED lights where possible, minimise single-use plastic, choose reusable servingware and segregate waste after celebrations. Community celebrations can also include tree-planting or cleanliness initiatives. The essence of Ganesh Chaturthi lies in devotion and togetherness. Choosing a clay idol, natural colours and responsible immersion allows devotees to celebrate Lord Ganesha while showing respect for nature as well.