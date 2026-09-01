Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: Ganpati Sthapana To Visarjan, Check Key Dates And Famous Pandal Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Famous pandals and traditional Modak are key festival highlights.

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is much more than a religious festival. It is deeply woven into the city’s identity and is among its biggest public celebrations. Every year, Mumbai comes alive with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, dazzling decorations, devotional music and the rhythmic beats of drums. In 2026, Ganeshotsav will begin with Ganesh Sthapana on September 14 and culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on September 25, observed on Anant Chaturdashi.

From Tradition To A Mass Movement

Ganeshotsav is celebrated on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. While the tradition has older historical roots, the festival received a major public platform in 1893 when freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak encouraged its community-wide celebration. His aim was to bring people together and create a shared public space that could overcome social divisions during the freedom movement. More than a century later, the festival continues to reflect Mumbai’s spirit of diversity and community participation.

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Famous Ganesh Pandals In Mumbai

Among Mumbai’s most famous attractions is Lalbaugcha Raja, popularly known as the “Mannaton Ka Raja”. Located in Lalbaug, the pandal draws huge crowds, with devotees often waiting for several hours for darshan. Nearby, Ganesh Galli’s Mumbaicha Raja is known for elaborate themes and impressive replicas of famous landmarks. Khetwadi Ganraj in Girgaon is another major attraction, famous for its grand idols and elaborate decorations. The GSB Seva Mandal at King’s Circle is also among the city’s prominent Ganesh mandals. Its eco-friendly idol is traditionally decorated with substantial quantities of gold and silver ornaments. In Mumbai’s western suburbs, Andhericha Raja is known for its distinctive decorations and popularity among devotees, including celebrities.

Modak And Mumbai’s Festive Flavours

Food is an important part of Ganeshotsav. Ukdiche Modak, traditionally prepared with rice flour and a coconut-jaggery filling, is especially associated with Lord Ganesha. Homes and pandals also prepare delicacies such as Puran Poli, Patholi and Sabudana Vada during the festival.

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Plan Your Mumbai Visit

Those planning to experience Ganeshotsav should arrange travel and accommodation well in advance. Popular pandals can become extremely crowded, while immersion days bring heavy traffic around Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar and Juhu Beach. Using Mumbai’s local trains or metro can be more convenient than travelling by road during peak festival hours. Families visiting with children should also plan darshan timings carefully and remain prepared for large crowds. As the idols are carried for immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai turns into a sea of devotees, music and celebration. The farewell to Bappa carries the familiar promise: “Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya.”