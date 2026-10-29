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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Weighs Major Iran Strikes After US Midterms As Approval Ratings Sink

Trump Weighs Major Iran Strikes After US Midterms As Approval Ratings Sink

The proposed campaign would be more extensive than recent attacks on Iranian infrastructure. The timing remains uncertain, although officials expect action after the elections.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 06:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US preparing possible new military strikes against Iran.
  • Operations expected after midterms; Trump approval remains uncertain.
  • Israel also urged joint strikes; Trump previously declined request.
  • Escalation comes amid rising war costs, falling Trump ratings.

The United States is preparing for a possible fresh round of strikes on Iran after the November midterm elections, CNN reported on October 26, citing two US officials familiar with the preparations.

According to the report, American forces have been deployed across the Middle East and are ready to launch an operation against Iran within four days of President Donald Trump giving the go-ahead.

The proposed campaign would be a significant escalation from Washington's current approach of targeting Iranian infrastructure that can be rebuilt relatively quickly. The officials described the potential operation as a “big effort”, marking a possible shift from the strategy pursued since full-scale military operations were halted earlier this year.

Trump Yet To Approve Fresh Iran Strikes

Whether Trump will authorise the operation remains uncertain. However, some US officials cited by CNN suggested that the question was increasingly about when, rather than whether, the president would approve the strikes.

Most sources familiar with the preparations reportedly expect the operation to take place after the November midterm elections, indicating that Washington may be holding off on a major military escalation until voting concludes.

The timing is significant as Trump faces mounting domestic pressure over the economic consequences of the conflict. His approval ratings have fallen sharply ahead of the elections, with public dissatisfaction over the costs associated with the US military campaign emerging as a major concern.

Trump's Approval Ratings Fall Amid Iran War Backlash

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on October 26 put Trump's approval rating at 32%, a slight improvement from the previous week's historic low of 31%. A separate survey by the Pew Research Centre found that around 65% of Americans disapproved of his handling of the Iran conflict.

Despite the declining numbers, Trump has projected confidence about his ability to decide when the war will end. Speaking at a rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday, he said the conflict would conclude “whenever I want it to end”.

“Somebody asked me before, ‘When will the war in Iran end?’ I said, ‘Whenever I want it to end,’” Trump said. He added that the war needed to be concluded properly, with what he described as a “total statement”.

Israel Pushes For Joint Military Operation With US

Israel is also seeking to resume a joint military operation with the US against Iran, with discussions reportedly under way between the two countries. Earlier this month, Axios reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been pressing Trump to authorise fresh strikes.

CNN's October 26 report also indicated that the Trump administration had asked for the attacks to be delayed. An Israeli official told the network that Netanyahu had attempted to persuade Trump to approve a joint operation before Israel's elections, but the US president had declined to give the green light.

“Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light,” the Israeli official was quoted as saying.

Iran War Costs US More Than $47 Billion

The reported preparations for another military campaign come as the financial toll of the conflict continues to mount. As of October 28, the war in the Middle East had cost the US more than $47 billion.

With the November midterm elections approaching, the administration faces competing pressures over the timing of any further escalation. While American forces are reportedly positioned to act quickly if Trump approves the operation, the president has yet to publicly confirm whether he will authorise a fresh offensive.

Frequently Asked Questions

When might the United States launch new strikes against Iran?

US officials expect potential strikes against Iran to occur after the November midterm elections. This timing aims to avoid a major military escalation before voting concludes.

Has President Trump authorized new military action against Iran?

As of the report, President Trump has not yet authorized a fresh offensive. While preparations are underway, his approval remains uncertain.

How would potential US strikes on Iran differ from previous actions?

The proposed campaign is described as a 'big effort' and a significant escalation. It would mark a shift from targeting infrastructure that can be rebuilt quickly.

Is Israel involved in the discussions about potential strikes on Iran?

Yes, Israel is seeking a joint military operation with the US against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu previously pressed Trump for approval, but Trump declined.

What is the financial cost of the conflict in the Middle East for the US?

As of October 28, the war in the Middle East has cost the US more than $47 billion. This financial toll continues to mount.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 06:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Midterm Elections US IRan War
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