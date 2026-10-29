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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Accused Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 2 Accused Arrested As Shooters Allegedly Reveal Plan To Spread Fear In Bollywood

In the Tiger Shroff firing case, arrested shooters allegedly told investigators they wanted to intimidate the actor and spread fear in Bollywood, not kill him.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused aimed to intimidate Tiger Shroff, not kill him.
  • Phool Singh and Rehan Singh made these claims to police.
  • Accused stayed five days at an Andheri hotel before incident.
  • Police are investigating alleged conspiracy and verifying their statements.

The two men arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car allegedly told investigators that they intended to intimidate the actor and create fear in Bollywood, rather than kill him. According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, reported by IANS the claims are being examined as investigators probe the alleged conspiracy behind the incident.

The accused, identified as Phool Singh and Rehan Singh, reportedly stayed at a hotel in Andheri East for five days while using false identities, according to reports by IANS.

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Shooters Wanted To Intimidate Tiger Shroff, Not Kill Him

According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources cited by IANS, the arrested men allegedly said their objective was to frighten Tiger Shroff and send a message across the Hindi film industry. Investigators are examining their statements as part of the ongoing probe into the firing incident and the alleged conspiracy.

The reported claim that the men did not intend to kill the actor remains part of the investigation and has not been independently established.

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Accused Reportedly Stayed At Andheri Hotel For Five Days

Phool Singh and Rehan Singh reportedly checked into RR Residency in Andheri East on the 14th and left on the 18th. Hotel staff member Dheeraj Yadav told IANS that the two men stayed at the property for five days.

He said, “They checked in on the 14th around 11:00 AM. On the 18th, around 4:10 PM, they left. There were two of them... They had two bags and some clothes in a plastic bag, that's all...”

The account provides details about the men’s reported movements before their arrest. The Crime Branch is continuing to investigate the firing case, including the alleged motive and possible conspiracy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the arrested men claim was their intention regarding Tiger Shroff?

The arrested men allegedly told investigators they intended to intimidate Tiger Shroff and create fear in Bollywood, rather than kill him. These claims are currently being examined by investigators.

Who were the individuals arrested in connection with the incident?

The accused have been identified as Phool Singh and Rehan Singh. They reportedly stayed at a hotel in Andheri East for five days using false identities.

Where did the accused reportedly stay before the incident?

Phool Singh and Rehan Singh reportedly stayed at RR Residency in Andheri East for five days. They checked in on the 14th and left on the 18th.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Tiger Shroff Mumbai News Tiger Shroff Firing Case Phool Singh Rehan Singh
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