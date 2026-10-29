Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused aimed to intimidate Tiger Shroff, not kill him.

Phool Singh and Rehan Singh made these claims to police.

Accused stayed five days at an Andheri hotel before incident.

Police are investigating alleged conspiracy and verifying their statements.

The two men arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car allegedly told investigators that they intended to intimidate the actor and create fear in Bollywood, rather than kill him. According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, reported by IANS the claims are being examined as investigators probe the alleged conspiracy behind the incident.

The accused, identified as Phool Singh and Rehan Singh, reportedly stayed at a hotel in Andheri East for five days while using false identities, according to reports by IANS.

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Shooters Wanted To Intimidate Tiger Shroff, Not Kill Him

According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources cited by IANS, the arrested men allegedly said their objective was to frighten Tiger Shroff and send a message across the Hindi film industry. Investigators are examining their statements as part of the ongoing probe into the firing incident and the alleged conspiracy.

Shooters Phool Singh and Rehan, arrested in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car, allegedly told investigators that their intention was to intimidate him and create fear in Bollywood, not kill him. The Crime Branch is investigating their claims and the alleged conspiracy: Mumbai Crime Sources — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

The reported claim that the men did not intend to kill the actor remains part of the investigation and has not been independently established.

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Accused Reportedly Stayed At Andheri Hotel For Five Days

Phool Singh and Rehan Singh reportedly checked into RR Residency in Andheri East on the 14th and left on the 18th. Hotel staff member Dheeraj Yadav told IANS that the two men stayed at the property for five days.

He said, “They checked in on the 14th around 11:00 AM. On the 18th, around 4:10 PM, they left. There were two of them... They had two bags and some clothes in a plastic bag, that's all...”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In the Tiger Shroff firing case, suspects Phool Singh and Rehan Singh reportedly stayed under false identities at RR Residency in Andheri East for five days Hotel Staff, Dheeraj Yadav says, "They checked in on the 14th around 11:00 AM. On the 18th, around 4:10 PM, they left. There were two of them... They had two bags and some clothes in a plastic bag, that's all..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2026

The account provides details about the men’s reported movements before their arrest. The Crime Branch is continuing to investigate the firing case, including the alleged motive and possible conspiracy.