Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This day precedes Pitru Paksha, crucial for ancestral offerings.

Every new moon day has its own religious significance, but Kushotpatini Amavasya is one of the few dates that is awaited throughout the year. The main reason for this is the sacred Kusha (Darbha) grass . Hinduism believes that only on this day in the entire year is Kusha ritually collected from the earth and then used in Shraddha, Tarpan, Yagya, Havan, and other Vedic rituals. This is why Kushotpatini Amavasya 2026 is not just a new moon day, but also marks the auspicious beginning of the upcoming Pitru Paksha and the entire year's religious activities. If you're curious to know why this day is considered so sacred, read on to learn about its religious beliefs and significance.

When Is Kushotpatini Amavasya 2026?

In 2026 , Kushotpatini Amavasya falls on Friday , September 11th . This is the new moon day of the month of Bhadrapada, and the next day marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha. Therefore, the significance of this day increases manifold.

After All, Why Is Kush Broken Only On This Day In The Year?

The greatest significance of Kushotpatini Amavasya is linked to this tradition. According to religious belief, Kusha is not just an ordinary grass but a divine plant considered sacred by the gods. The scriptures state that only on the new moon day of Bhadrapada month is Kusha ritually collected from the ground. Kusha collected on this day is preserved throughout the year and used in all auspicious religious ceremonies. It is believed that the Kush obtained on this day has more spiritual energy and the religious rituals performed with it are considered to give full results.

Why Is Kush Considered So Important?

In Hinduism, Kusha is considered a symbol of purity, spirituality, and divinity. It has been used in religious rituals since Vedic times.

Shraddha and Tarpan are not considered complete without Kush. Kush is a symbol of purity in Yagya and Havan. There is a tradition of holding Kush in the hand while taking the resolution. The use of Kush in worship is considered a symbol of positive energy and spiritual purification.

For this reason, every religious family keeps it safe throughout the year.

Why Does Its Importance Increase Before Pitru Paksha?

The Pitru Paksha (the lunar fortnight) begins the day after Kushotpatini Amavasya. During these 16 days, Shraddha (shraadh), Tarpan (offerings to the departed soul), and Pind Daan (pind offering) are performed for the ancestors, and Kusha grass holds special significance. Religious belief holds that offerings made without Kusha grass are incomplete. Therefore, people prepare for Pitru Paksha by purchasing new Kusha grass on this new moon day.

What Is Considered Auspicious To Do On This Day?

According to religious traditions, some activities are considered especially auspicious on this day.

Take bath in Brahma Muhurta and meditate on Lord Vishnu.

Accept the new Kush as per the rituals.

Offer water and sesame seeds to your ancestors.

Donate food and clothes to poor and needy people.

Light a lamp under the Peepal tree and remember your ancestors.

Recite Vishnu Sahasranama or Geeta.

What Things Should Be Kept In Mind?

Kusha should never be broken without proper rituals. It is accepted with respect and placed in a clean place. According to religious belief, one should avoid anger, abusive language, and arguments on this day, and should adopt sattvik food and positive thoughts.

Why Should This Amavasya Be remembered?

In today's hectic lives, many people only know about Pitru Paksha, but Kushotpatini Amavasya is the day that lays the foundation for Pitru Paksha and Vedic rituals for the entire year. This is why it is considered one of the most important Amavasyas in the Sanatan tradition. If worship, donation, tarpan and kusha are done with devotion and regularity on this day, then according to religious beliefs, blessings of ancestors are received and happiness, peace and positive energy remain in the house.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

